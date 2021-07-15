The Kimbell Art Museum announces three exhibitions

The Kimbell Art Museum has three major international exhibitions – two that explore the great contributions of painters J.M.W. Turner (British, 1775-1851) and Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (Spanish, 1617-1682) and another that examines definitions of beauty in African art from Western interpretations to indigenous African perspectives through 2022.

On Oct. 4, 2022, the Kimbell will celebrate its 50th anniversary, which will include free admission on selected days to Murillo: From Heaven to Earth. Additional programming and events will be announced at a later date.

The planned exhibitions (subject to change):

Currently on view:

Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society

Through Sept. 5, 2021

Turner’s Modern World

Called “a roaring, wonderous whirlpool of a show” (The Guardian), Turner’s Modern World presents the astonishing paintings of J.M.W. Turner (1775–1851), one of Britain’s greatest artists. Drawn from the collections of Tate Britain as well as the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cleveland Museum of Art, Yale Center for British Art and private collections, the exhibition features some 150 key works that explore how Britain’s renowned landscape painter found new, modern ways to interpret the extraordinary events of his time.

This exhibition is organized by Tate Britain in association with the Kimbell Art Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The exhibition is supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and the Humanities. The coordinating curator for this exhibition at the Kimbell Art Museum is George T.M. Shackelford, deputy director.

The Language of Beauty in African Art

The Language of Beauty in African Art presents nearly 250 remarkable works from collections around the world – compelling art that scholars, connoisseurs and collectors outside Africa have admired for more than a century.

The exhibition features an incredible variety of objects, including a range of impressive and powerful sculptures, captivating costumes and masks made for ceremonial use, and extraordinary decorative arts.

Visitors can experience works in a new way as the exhibition explores how this art was evaluated and appreciated by the local artists and audiences who created and experienced it, through the very words that they themselves used to describe their creations – their language of beauty.

This exhibition is organized by the Art Institute of Chicago. The exhibition is curated by Constantine Petridis, chair and curator of Arts of Africa, Art Institute of Chicago. The coordinating curator for this exhibition at the Kimbell Art Museum is Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African and Ancient American art.

Murillo: From Heaven to Earth

The special exhibition Murillo: From Heaven to Earth celebrates the genre paintings of one of the most celebrated painters of the Spanish Golden age: Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1617–1682).

While Murillo is primarily known for his religious subject matter, some of his most iconic works depict secular themes. For the first time in modern history, ordinary people – beggars, street urchins and flower girls – convey the cultural narratives and written tales of Murillo’s time. Comprising approximately 50 works, the exhibition explores themes of youth and age, comedy, romance and seduction, faith and charity, landscape, portraiture and modern realism.

This exhibition is organized by the Kimbell Art Museum. The curator for the exhibition is Guillaume Kientz, former curator of European art at the Kimbell Art Museum and current director and chief executive officer of the Hispanic Society Museum and Library, New York.

Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society presents nearly 70 of the finest examples of Asian art in the United States. This exhibition showcases the extraordinary range of bronzes, ceramics and metalwork that John D. Rockefeller 3rd (1906–1978) and his wife, Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller (1909–1992), thoughtfully assembled between the 1940s and the 1970s.

This exhibition is co-organized by the American Federation of Arts and Asia Society Museum. The national tour of the exhibition is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The exhibition is supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and Humanities. The coordinating curator for this exhibition at the Kimbell Art Museum is Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African and Ancient American art.

Tickets:

Special exhibition admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, $14 for ages 6–11 and free for children under 6. Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays. Tickets are $3 for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients and all family members present with a valid SNAP Card. Admission to the permanent collection is always free.

Special exhibition audio tours are available for purchase on the free Kimbell app for $4 ($3 for members). Permanent collection and architecture audio tours are free on the Kimbell app.

Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 8 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Mondays.

For general information: 817-332-8451 or www.kimbellart.org

Promotional support for special exhibitions is provided by American Airlines, NBC5 and PaperCity. Additional support is provided by a grant from the Arts Council of Fort Worth.