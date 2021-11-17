The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Honorees

The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees: Patti Colbert, Wilson Franklin, Scharbauer Cattle Company, and Dr. Charles “Bud” Townsend. The Spirit of Texas Award Recipient is Cody Johnson.

The induction ceremony for these accomplished nominees is one of the premier western events in Fort Worth and will be held at Billy Bob’s Texas on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Norris Foundation & Bobby Norris Farm and Ranch Realty, the event includes cocktails, a silent and live auction and cowboy cuisine prior to the 7 p.m. Induction Ceremony.

Tickets to the event are $175 per person or $1,500 for a table of eight. Sponsorships are also available at multiple levels. Proceeds benefit the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame 501(c3) and its ongoing education programs, and Western lifestyle preservation efforts.

More about the honorees:

Patti Colbert

Growing up in suburban St Louis, Patti Colbert didn’t meet many horses. Her dreams were built on Saturday morning rides with Roy and Dale, Fury and Flicka and a big crush on Little Joe Cartwright. After moving to Texas in the mid 70’s Colbert connected with horses through working at barns after her real job and on weekends. This lead to a job as Executive Director of the Texas Quarter Horse Association, managing all Quarter Horse race and show efforts in the state. She then worked for the American Quarter Horse Foundation raising millions of dollars for scholarship, equine research and preservation programs. After staring her own company Colbert managed the Mustang Heritage Foundation where she and her team created the Extreme Mustang Makeover events and Trainer Incentive Program placing thousands of Bureau of Land Management Mustangs into private homes. Colbert Ranch hosted juvenile delinquent and veteran programs for years. Patti now enjoys her amazing family and competing in the Stock Horse of Texas events – along with a glass of wine with friends after staying on her horse during the cow work!

Wilson Franklin

Growing up in a retail family, Wilson was encouraged to not only do well in school, but as time permitted, accompany his father to work at the family business, M.L. Leddy’s in San Angelo. Considering this started for Wilson around age five, he had a unique opportunity to truly grow up in the business. This early in-house training equipped him with the skills and confidence he would need to pursue a future in Fort Worth that was his destiny.

Wilson left his studies at San Angelo State University in 1973 at the age of twenty to temporarily manage the Fort Worth branch of Leddys in the historic stockyards. He soon fell into a leadership role at this location and immersed himself in the community.

It is by sheer determination and dedication to the long haul, that Wilson has been able to shepherd M.L. Leddy’s into the one-hundred-year-old company it is today … offering the finest quality handmade western products in the industry and still family owned and operated.

Scharbauer Cattle Company

The Scharbauers arrived in Texas in 1883 and began running sheep and cattle. In 1887, John and brother, Christian Scharbauer, formed Scharbauer Brothers Corp., known today as Scharbauer Cattle Company. They soon grew their herd and land holdings in Texas and Southeast New Mexico, and Clarence Scharbauer joined his uncles and was hired on as manager. The family put together nearly 500,000 acres and at one time ran 20,000 head of Hereford cattle. The family’s vast land holdings were home to the raising of horses and cattle recognized for their quality and value. Later, the properties would yield significant oil production in the energy-rich Permian Basin.

After Clarence’s death in 1942, Clarence Scharbauer Jr. became the owner and manager at the young age of 17. In 1952, he added a ranch in Oldham County, in the Texas Panhandle, known as the Alamocitos, which had been owned by the Matador Land and Cattle Company and was originally part of the famed XIT Ranch. Clarence Jr.’s son, Chris, and grandson, John, now own Scharbauer Cattle Co., which is responsible for introducing Angus genetics to the herd in the early 1990s. Purchasing only the finest of genetics that Hereford and Angus breeders could produce, the Scharbauers grew a commercial cow herd second to none. John, a 5th generation Scharbauer, has introduced their beef to the public in the form of Midland Meat Company.

The pioneers of the Scharbauer family were instrumental in the growth of early Midland and also helped introduce cattle ranching to Southeast New Mexico in the early 1900s. Clarence Jr. was a former president of the American Quarter Horse Association, and in 1987, the family-owned Alysheba won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, two-thirds of Thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown. In 1988, Alysheba won the Breeders Cup and was named Horse of the Year.

The Scharbauer Foundation, in Midland, established in 2010, continues the family’s long legacy of charitable giving and civic leadership.

Dr. Charles “Bud” Townsend

Charles ‘Bud’ Townsend grew up on his grandfather’s ranch near Nocona during the Depression. There were always horses to ride working on the ranch, or just for play. Horses were always a part of his life and he enjoyed any chore or reason to ride.

He saw his first rodeo at Northside Coliseum in Fort Worth. As a youngster he always entered the steer riding. He only remembers winning second once.

Bud enjoyed mimicking the rodeo announcer, and at one rodeo the announcer failed to arrive. On a dare he volunteered to announce. He thoroughly enjoyed announcing and found it very rewarding and began his career announcing amateur rodeos. Ruth Roach had become a friend and she asked her good friend, Bobby Estes, a rodeo producer, if he would hire Bud. He then worked all of Estes’ rodeos in 1948, and some of his Wild West Shows, too. Estes gave him a belt buckle that said ‘World’s Youngest Rodeo Announcer’. In the course of 50 years, he would also work for Homer Todd, Cotton Rosser, Beutler Brothers, Everett Colborn and eventually Walt Alsbaugh. He worked with Alsbaugh from 1962 to 1989.

Bud continued his education by going to college at Midwestern State, in Wichita Falls, TX; Baylor University and Wisconsin University ending with a PhD in history. He taught at West Texas University, Texas Tech, Hardin Simmons and then returned to West Texas A & M.

Bud’s contributions toward sharing and preserving Western history, in demonstrating the best of the cowboy spirit, and of participating in and loving rodeos and western events have enriched and will continue to enrich the lives of many.

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is a songwriter, performer, and platinum-recording country artist. After leaving behind amateur bull riding in his teens, he found his love for the western lifestyle continuing to influence him through his music, friendships, hobbies, and business partnerships. As his scope of influence has increased, he has continued to broadcast, and be supported by, the cowboy way of life. Cody encourages fans of all ages to embrace and promote the mores that helped build the foundation of who he is and what he stands for. These days, when he’s not performing or recording, he can be found in the roping pen with his wife, daughters, and buddies turning steers and making memories.