Theatre Wesleyan to present ‘Gruesome Playground Injuries’ live and streamed

Theatre Wesleyan will present Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries as the fifth production in the Six Plays At Six Feet semester of fall programming.

The production, directed by theatre department chair and professor Bryan Stevenson, will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University, 1205 Binkley St., Nov. 6-8.

The production will also be available as a live stream for audience members who wish to experience the show from their home, the theatre said in a news release.

From the award-winning playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist of Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Gruesome Playground Injuries covers the course of 30 years in the lives of Kayleen and Doug.

Their lives intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

Faculty, staff, and students, as well as audience members who attend Gruesome Playground Injuries will adhere to local social distancing guidelines.

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience, the news release said.

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Times and indoor venue subject to change; please check website for more details and updates.

Tickets will be $5 to attend the performance in-person.

Tickets are available online at: www.txwes.edu/theatretickets or by (817) 531-4211.

Audience members who choose to experience the show in-person are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A limited number of seats will be available for each performance.

To maintain the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience, no seats will be added and we will not accommodate late seating under any circumstances.

Gruesome Playground Injuries live stream information

Patrons can choose to buy a streaming ticket to experience the show as a live stream performance for $5 at www.txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Live stream links will be emailed on the day of the performance. Gruesome Playground Injuries will not be a video-on-demand or rental like our recent streaming production of The Universal Language.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.