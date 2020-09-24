69.6 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 24, 2020
- Advertisements -
Entertainment Theatre Wesleyan To Present Live Radio Play
Entertainment

Theatre Wesleyan To Present Live Radio Play

By FWBP Staff
Hitchcock digital billboard courtesy photo

Other News

Business

Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth and Dallas Startup Week join for 2020 events

FWBP Staff -
Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth (GEW FW) is joining forces with Dallas Startup Week to educate, inspire and...
Read more
Management

New partner at Pham Harrison

FWBP Staff -
Antonio Undrea Allen, who has built a labor and employment law practice that focuses on the representation of large and small business...
Read more
Education

New assistant principal at John T. White

FWBP Staff -
Ernest Thomas has been named the new assistant principal of the Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary School, one of...
Read more
Management

Fort Worth advertising agencies take home regional awards

FWBP Staff -
This story was reposted after it was lost during a website transition. Fort Worth...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Theatre Wesleyan continues the fall season of programming with Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry.  The production will be performed in the Administration parking lot on campus at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Wesleyan St., 76105) for one weekend only beginning Friday, Oct. 9 through  Sunday, Oct. 11.

This production is currently not scheduled to be streamed.
Spies, murder, love and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films, the theatre said in a news release.



With The Lodger and Sabotage, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is an exciting double feature – complete with vintage commercials – that recreates iconic scenes and chase sequences through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Visiting professor of theatre Karen Potter directs the production which will include sophomore theatre major Bethany Bordelon, junior theatre major Lori Coughlin, sophomore theatre major Douglas Fournier, junior theatre major Lane Norris and senior theatre major Kristian Thomas as part of the Radio Company, playing multiple characters.
Freshman theatre major Ethan Brandt and junior theatre major Tanner Diggs will serve as the Foley Artists who will use props and other items to create live sound effects during each performance.  Coughlin, Norris, Brandt, and Diggs will make their Theatre Wesleyan debut with this production.
Vintage Hitchcock will take place on a stage that will be built in front of the parking lot and audiences will be able to view the Radio Company and Foley Artists’ performances.  To enhance the live radio play experience, audiences will tune their car radio to a local station to hear the live audio transmission of the performance.

The student cast and crew, who are all pursuing either a BFA or BA in Theatre, will participate in a live post-show talkback on Zoom during the weekend of the production.  More details will be available soon on the Theatre Wesleyan website: www.txwes.edu/theatre and on Facebook www.facebook.com/theatrewesleyan

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of our faculty, staff, students, and audience.
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
The production will be performed in the Administration Building Parking Lot “A” at Texas Wesleyan University (1201 Wesleyan St., 76105)
Ticket information:
Patrons can purchase by the carload for just $20.
Tickets are available online at: www.txwes.edu/theatretickets
or by calling (817) 531-4211

Because parking space is limited for each performance, it is highly recommended that patrons purchase their tickets in advance and arrive early to secure their spot.  Student ushers will be on-hand to direct each car to an available designated parking space.
If you do not own a car, but would like to experience the production by bringing your own seating (i.e. a lawn chair), please contact the theatre  directly.
If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.

Previous articleTrump pays respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg
Next articleTCU jumps into Big 12 play vs Iowa State in delayed opener
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Entertainment

Woodward’s ‘Rage’ sells 600,000 copies in first week

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward's "Rage" sold more than 600,000 copies in...
Read more
Entertainment

Sweet 16: Grapevine’s Post Malone leads Billboard Awards nominations

AP News -
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Post Malone, who grew up in Grapevine, is the sunflower of the 2020...
Read more
Entertainment

Review: Millie Bobby Brown has fun with ‘Enola Holmes’

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterThere is a long, questionable and occasionally successful tradition of spinning off iconic literary and film characters...
Read more
Entertainment

Cliburn postpones international competition to 2022

FWBP Staff -
The Cliburn announced Sept. 22 that the 16th edition of its flagship Van Cliburn International Piano Competition will now be held June...
Read more
Entertainment

Another record low in viewership for ‘Pandemmys’

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The novelty of television stars getting Emmy Awards delivered...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101