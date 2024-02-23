This is hot: Cowtown Marathon on tap this weekend

The Cowtown Marathon is always a hot item on Fort Worth’s events calendar. And this year the event is hot enough to warrant a heat advisory from race organizers.

Officials issued the advisory for Sunday – the second day of the two-day event – when runners will contest the half marathon (13.1 miles), the full marathon (26.2 miles) and the ultra marathon (31.5 miles).

While temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s as the marathoners start their trek from the Will Rogers Memorial Center at 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service says the temperature could rise to 80 degrees or higher.

“Participant safety is our first priority,” said Heidi Swartz, the event’s executive director. “All runners and walkers should take every precaution to assure they’re acclimated to hot conditions before starting Sunday’s races.”

Runners also can expect south to southwest winds ranging from 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

“If you have not exerted yourself in warm temperatures like we anticipate on Sunday, you should strongly consider not running,” advised Dr. Jeff Beeson, the marathon’s medical director. “If you do run, please slow down and hydrate before, during and after your event, and realize that the temperature will rise as the race progresses and your body becomes more stressed.”

Aid stations will be provided approximately every 1.5 miles throughout the courses, officials said. In addition to water and Powerade, misting fans and iced towels will be available to the runners at the aid stations.

More than 10,000 runners have registered for the half, full and ultra marathons.

In all, around 40,000 participants and spectators are expected to be in attendance for the full weekend, which includes Saturday’s 5K and 10K events for adults and a Kids 5K run.

Beginning between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, area residents should be aware of runners on courses starting at Will Rogers Memorial Center and winding their way through city streets from the Cultural District to the Stockyards, through downtown and Near Southside, around the TCU area and back.

The Cowtown Marathon is the largest multi-event road race in North Texas and has a $10.4 million annual economic impact in Fort Worth. It hosts one of the largest youth races in the nation.

The Cowtown half marathon was recently named one of the top 20 in the country by BibRave 100: A Definitive List of the Best Races in America. It was also listed among the races with Best Medals and Swag.

Proceeds from The Cowtown Marathon go directly to The C.A.L.F. Program (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness), which benefits approximately 150 schools across North Texas. The program trains students in proper running technique and educates them about resting heart rate, the importance of hydration, proper nutrition and living an active lifestyle.

Most race distances include an option for wheelchairs, handcycles, and duos (no handcycles in half marathon). As a family-friendly event, Cowtown races are open to runners of all levels, officials said. Virtual participation is also available.

More information is available online.

In conjunction with the Cowtown Marathon, a Health and Fitness Expo is being held today (Feb. 23) and Saturday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center’s Amon G. Carter Exhibits Hall.