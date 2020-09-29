Tickets Now on Sale for North Texas’ First Drive-In Air Show

The Drive-In is back. And it’s not just for movies and concerts – it’s for Air Shows too.

The renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will soar through the North Texas skies at the 30th Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

A limited number of parking tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis now at https://www.allianceairshow.com

Fort Worth Alliance Air Show | Premier Civilian AirshowOur Mission. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show is dedicated to creating a vibrant air show that gives back to the community and supports, sustains and grows our region’s aviation legacy by honoring our military and veterans, raising funds for local nonprofit organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and engaging and inspiring the future generation to explore a career in aviation.www.allianceairshow.com

There will be no parking tickets sold onsite. Parking lots are currently scheduled to open at 10 a.m., and performances begin around 11:30 a.m., times subject to change.

This first-class air show, named first among “Best Air Shows” in the 2020 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, also includes the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, All Veteran Parachute Team, Bell 407 GXi, Michael Goulian and demo teams from the Air Forces finest: A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II. The drive-in experience will allow families to picnic outside next to their vehicles and will not include static displays, exhibitors, kids’ inflatables, paid seating areas or chalets.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to Alliance and have them perform at North Texas’ first drive-in air show experience,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood.

“In addition to the jaw-dropping aerial performances, we’re focused on creating a family-fun and engaging environment that guests can only experience at the air show, including a free swag bag, parade and picnic-like setting,” Carey said.

With health and safety as the top priority, social distancing standards and additional protocols will be in place.

Alliance Air Productions continues to monitor updates relevant to the area. If local, state, federal, military, or FAA entities determine that Alliance Air Productions can’t host a 2020 air show due to matters that are COVID-19 related, advance ticket purchases will be refunded.

Since 2006, more than $760,000 has been distributed to more than 70 nonprofit organizations. This year’s proceeds will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.