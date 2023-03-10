Tickets on sale for NCAA gymnastics at Dickies Arena

If this season’s Women’s NCAA Gymnastics Championships are anything like last year’s, it’s going to be an exciting weekend April 13-15 at Dickies Arena – and single session tickets are on sale now.

The event will feature the top eight NCAA women’s gymnastics teams and individual competitors competing for national championships. Fans can purchase tickets through the Dickies Arena pre-sale by entering the presale code DICKIES at Ticketmaster.com.

Last year’s championships drew thousands of fans to Fort Worth and Dickies Arena as the Oklahoma Sooners won their fifth national championship in eight years. Florida finished second, followed by Utah and Auburn placing fourth.

The Sooners narrowly edged the Gators with a score of 198.2000 to 198.0875, while Florida’s Trinity Thomas won the individual championship. She was the only gymnast to score a 10.000 in any of the semifinals or finals. She scored two perfect10s, one on floor in the second semifinal, and the other on the floor exercise in the final.

The championship promises to be exciting and full of top-caliber competition. This season alone, the number of perfect 10s awarded has doubled over previous seasons.

The semifinals for the 2023 event will take place on Thursday, April 13, with the first session starting at 1:45 p.m. and the second beginning at 7:45 p.m. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the national championship final on Saturday, April 15, at 2:45 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to each individual session, or purchase an all-session ticket.

Fort Worth and Dickies Arena provides a truly neutral-site location for the event as there is no NCAA women’s gymnastics program in Texas.

Texas Woman’s University in Denton is the host institution for the championship and provides tremendous support for the event. Members of the Texas Woman’s gymnastics team serve as key volunteers for the event.

TWU competes in USA Gymnastics and is hosting the USAG Women’s Collegiate Championships April 6-8.

This weekend Dickies is hosting the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championships with sessions remaining Friday night at 6, Saturday afternoon at 2 and Sunday afternoon at 2:15.

