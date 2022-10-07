Tim Love’s Stockyards blitz continues with debut of Tannahill’s

Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love introduced his latest, and possibly his most ambitious, venture on Friday (Oct. 7) as Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall debuted in the Historic Stockyards.

Tannahill’s is a collaboration between Love and concert promoter Live Nation, beginning with a performance Friday evening by the blues-rock group Arc Angels of Austin, a group formed after the tragic death of revered blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan, a Dallas-native and close friend of Arc Angels band members.

Arc Angels lead off an introductory lineup of more than 30 popular acts, including Ludacris, Foreigner, Jimmy Vaughan, Noah Cyrus, Pat Green, Marcia Ball and many others.

“This remarkable talent lineup from such diverse genres of music coming to Tannahill’s is nothing short of spectacular,” Love said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to help host these incredible musicians and offer Fort Worth residents the opportunity to discover new artists and for these artists to gain new fans in our community,” Love stated.

Tannahill’s is Love’s fourth venue in the Stockyards, joining the White Elephant Saloon; Love Shack, a burger spot; Atico, a Spanish tapas bar; Paloma Suerte, a Tex-Mex inspired eatery; and Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Stockyards in 2020.

Love’s forthcoming Italian restaurant, Caterina’s, will join the mix in the Stockyards.

Named for Love’s son Tannahill, the 26,000-square-foot venue is in Mule Alley, the ambitious redevelopment of more than 100-year-old horse and mule barns into a Western heritage entertainment center.

A project of Stockyards Heritage Development Co., a partnership between the Fort Worth-based Hickman Companies and California-based Majestic Realty Co., Mule Alley includes shops, restaurants and the Hotel Drover.

Tannahill’s concert hall features state-of-the-art audio and lighting, and seating for 1,000. A bar is located on the mezzanine level along with three 20-person private suites that are available for rent. The suites offer a private lounge area and a bar with views of the stage.

The facility also includes a restaurant and private event space that can accommodate up to 500 guests for weddings, private parties and corporate events. Extensive kitchen facilities will accommodate restaurant patrons, concert concessions and private event catering.

Craig Cavileer, managing partner of Stockyards Heritage Development Co. and executive president of Majestic Realty Co., described Tannahill’s as “the House of Blues Stockyards style.”

Cavileer previously told the Fort Worth Business Press that the venue is “something that Tim Love and Live Nation could do.”

“The music hall within Tannahill’s offers music fans across the region a unique opportunity to connect with some of their favorite artists in a spectacular new, intimate space in the heart of Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards,” said Anthony Nicolaidis, Dallas Market president for Live Nation.

Tannahill’s restaurant will open Nov. 1. It will feature tavern-style food, specialty drinks and an extensive wine list.