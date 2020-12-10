50.5 F
Time magazine names BTS its Entertainer of the Year
Entertainment

Time magazine names BTS its Entertainer of the Year

By By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — BTS has had more than just a “Dynamite” year — they’ve become such a global phenomenon that Time magazine named the South Korean group its 2020 Entertainer of the Year.

The magazine announced the honor for the seven-member K-pop boy band on Thursday, hours before a prime-time special that will culminate with the naming of Time’s Person of the Year.

The magazine cited BTS’ massive global presence amid the pandemic, including leveraging their massive fan base to support causes like Black Lives Matter. The group has become a staple of recent awards shows, performing their flashy No. 1 hit “Dynamite.” The song in November brought BTS its first Grammy nomination.

“There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening,” BTS member Suga told Time for an interview that accompanied the announcement. “But I ask myself, Who’s going to do this, if not us?”

Time also announced Thursday the selection of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as its Athlete of the Year.

The shortlist for Time’s Person of the Year, which will be announced during an NBC special at 10 p.m. EST, are: President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, front-line healthcare workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the racial justice movement.

