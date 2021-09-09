USAA presenting sponsor for 2021 Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic

USAA, a leading financial services provider to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families, has been named the presenting sponsor for the first college football game at Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Field, in Arlington.

The game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 6 between the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT, and the 55th matchup between the two service academies will be televised nationally on CBS. Air Force has been designated as the home team. Tickets can be purchased at:

https://www.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/events/commanders-classic/events

In addition, USAA will be the presenting sponsor for the boxing competition between Air Force and Army on Friday night, Nov. 5, also at Choctaw Stadium.

“Hosting Army and Air Force in the inaugural Commanders’ Classic at Globe Life Field gives us a unique opportunity to honor our military heroes,” said Sean Decker, REV Entertainment president. “The addition of USAA as the presenting sponsor strengthens our military ties and opens even more opportunities to celebrate active and retired service members during an unforgettable weekend in Arlington.”

USAA will also be the presenting sponsor for next season’s Commanders’ Classic on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, with Army designated as the home team.

“USAA is a longtime supporter of the military academies and their athletic programs, and we are excited to help elevate this game between Air Force and Army,” said Jason Dennis, USAA vice president of marketing. “This game is another opportunity for us to demonstrate our support for these future American leaders, their families and the entire military community.”

Air Force leads the all-time series, 37-17-1. In last year’s meeting, Army beat Air Force 10-7 at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Both service academies opened their 2021 seasons with victories last Saturday. Army earned a 43-10 win over Georgia State in Atlanta with Air Force defeating Lafayette, 35-14 in Colorado Springs.

As part of the weekend’s festivities, the first boxing matches ever held at Choctaw Stadium will be featured on Friday, Nov. 5 when the men’s and women’s boxing teams from Air Force and Army square off in an 11-bout competition beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the boxing competition will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. CT:

https://www.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/events/commanders-classic/events

It will be second meeting of the fall between the Black Knights and Cadets as the two schools join Navy in the Chuck Davey Invitational triangular showdown on Oct. 29 in Detroit. Air Force has earned 19 National Collegiate Boxing Association men’s and women’s team titles since 1980 while Army was the 2019 NCBA men’s team champion with the women’s team earning five individual titles in that event. The boxing ring will be set up in what is the right field corner at Globe Life Field with floor and general admission seating available. Choctaw Stadium entrances open at 6 p.m. for Friday’s boxing competition.

REV Entertainment will host and operate the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic with marketing assistance from Dallas-based LST Marketing.

REV Entertainment is also working with Air Force and Army to create ancillary events in the Arlington Entertainment District and Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex around the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic.