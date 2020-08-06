75.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Entertainment

Viola Davis, LeBron James among honorees at AAFCA TV Honors

By AP News
LeBron James (APhoto/Wilfredo Lee)

Other News

Sports

Saints’ Brees takes first step toward mending relationships

AP News -
By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees now realizes he'd fallen out of touch.
Read more
Education

Barack Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement

AP News -
By The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the high...
Read more
Entertainment

LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event

AP News -
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music WriterNEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James are among several honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month.

The African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients of the second annual event on Wednesday. The virtual ceremony is scheduled to air on Aug. 22.

Comedian-actress Aida Rodriguez will host the invitation-only streamed event.

“In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is,” said Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of AAFCA. “We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most.”

Davis will be honored for best actress for her role on ABC’s “How To Get Away with Murder.” Brown will receive best actor recognition for his character on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Kenya Barris will be presented the TV Icon award for his contributions to television with his creating of ABC’s “black-ish” and “#blackAF” on Netflix. Rashida Jones will present him the award.

“I Promise” will receive the AAFCA’s inaugural award for best short film. The documentary series on Quibi chronicled the first year of James launching the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

HBO’s “Insecure” will take home the comedy award, while Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s “For Life” was given best drama.

Previous articleOfficial: 19 dead due to virus at Texas nursing home
Next articleStocks slip ahead of US jobs data, eyes on stimulus talks
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

AP News -
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — FBI agents including a SWAT team served a search warrant at the home...
Read more
Entertainment

Opera and the McCammon Voice Competition Committee cancel 2020 event

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Opera (FWO) and the McCammon Voice Competition Committee announced August 5 that the 2020 Competition has...
Read more
Entertainment

UK judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case

AP News -
By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — A British judge ruled Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex can...
Read more
Entertainment

Biden campaign announces $280 million ad buy through fall

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's Democratic presidential campaign is reserving $280 million in digital...
Read more
Entertainment

Pete Hamill, legendary New York columnist, has died

AP News -
By THALIA BEATY NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Hamill, the self-taught, street-wise newspaper columnist whose love affair with...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101