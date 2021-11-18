Visit Fort Worth announces new voting members of board

Visit Fort Worth announced new voting members of its board of directors:

Robert Ahdieh, dean of the Texas A&M University School of Law.

Elizabeth Beck, Fort Worth City Council District 9.

Jessica Miller Essl, co-president, M2G Ventures.

Carlos Flores, Fort Worth City Council District 2.

Drew Hayden, general manager of The Worthington Renaissance Hotel.

Ronny Korb, charter president of Pinnacle Bank.

Members serve three-year terms. Flores and Hayden will also serve on the Executive Committee.

These members were appointed as nonvoting ex officio members of the board:

Sultan Cole, chairman of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

Rob Ramage, senior vice president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway.

Ashley Sansalone, director of sales and marketing for the Kimpton Harper Hotel.

Gerry Schlegel, president of LKCM Radio Group.

Sansalone also serves as chair of the Visit Fort Worth Sales Committee. Schlegel is chair of Hear Fort Worth, the initiative promoting local music performance and production.

Officers for fiscal year 2022:

Chairman Mark Nurdin, Bank of Texas.

Immediate Past Chairman Rosa Navejar, The Rios Group.

Vice Chairman Brian Newby, Cantey Hanger.

Secretary/Treasurer John Yeung, Sheraton Fort Worth Hotel.

“This is an important time to help guide our growing tourism industry. I appreciate the time and expertise of my fellow board members. It’s critical for jobs, local business and our long-term growth,” said Mark Nurdin, chairman of the board and president of Bank of Texas Fort Worth Region.

There are 19 voting members of the board and 23 nonvoting ex officio members. Ex officio members include committee chairs for the Visit Fort Worth Marketing Committee, Visit Fort Worth Sales Committee, Fort Worth Sports Commission, Fort Worth Film Commission, Hear Fort Worth, and the presidents of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.