We’ve seen plenty of food trucks over the past few years, now experience a Concert Truck this season at WestBend.

WestBend will celebrate the holidays on Dec. 2 for the Belles at the Bend live music event.

The sounds of the season will start at 4 p.m. at the Love Sculpture (between SusieCakes, Woodhouse Day Spa and Blue Mercury). Singing Girls of Texas and the pianists of The Concert Truck will join MC Madison Sawyer, CBS-11 anchor and reporter, for the celebration. Singing Girls of Texas is a professional-level women’s choral program with three core ensembles, which are housed at Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts (FWAFA), and two community choirs that meet at FWAFA and our sister charter-school, Texas School of the Arts. The Concert Truck is a mobile music venue that strengthens communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music accessible to everyone.

Impassioned by their love for music, pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang converted a 16-foot box truck into a fully functioning mobile concert hall, complete with lights, sound system, and piano.

“The holidays are such a fun time for families, and events like Belles at the Bend are a perfect way to create community and provide opportunities for these groups to perform and spread holiday cheer,” said Chuck Steelman, VP of Experience for Trademark Property Company. “Bundle up and come listen to festive music from some wonderful local groups and kick off the shopping season at WestBend.”

While here, guests can enjoy holiday shopping from WestBend’s uniquely curated tenants, along with other exclusive deals. The first 100 guests that arrive at the Love Sculpture will receive a free gift while supplies last. In-store specials include:

Market By Macy’s: Visit Santa in store between 5 – 7 p.m. There will be a station set up where kids can write their letters and wish lists to Santa before they meet him.

Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies SusieCakes: is staying open late and will have: Buy one, get one free cupcakes (up to 6 cupcakes) Buy one, get one 50% off cake slices (up to four cake slices) Purchases over $50 will earn a bounce back card for $10 off your next purchase of $40 or more

