89.3 F
Fort Worth
Friday, May 22, 2020
Home Entertainment WHAT’S UP FORT WORTH
Entertainment

WHAT’S UP FORT WORTH

By FWBP Staff
Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels

WHAT’S UP FORT WORTH

What’s Up This Weekend

MEMORIAL WEEKEND

Friday May 22nd         – Monday, May 25th   

LIVE MUSIC      

PANTHER ISLAND

Ryan Paul Davis at Coyote Drive-In

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/57028355/20200523180000

VIRTUAL                    Next Tuesday

Levitt Pavilion Living Room Series with Radney Foster

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56860125/20200526190000

Click Here for Future Live Music Concerts

Live Music

LIVE THEATRE              https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/live-theatre-performing-arts/

            Click Here for Future Live Theatre Events

ARTS

VIRTUAL                                Thurs

FWSO Music Lab                    https://fwsymphony.org/in-the-community/fwso-music-lab

The Kimbell From Home                                https://www.kimbellart.org/kimbell-from-home         

Cowgirl Museum Online Activities                  http://www.cowgirl.net/education/resources/

The Modern Online                             https://www.themodern.org/online-learning-programs

William Campbell Contemporary Art Virtual Tour                             

http://www.williamcampbellcontemporaryart.com/.

Click Here for Future ARTS events

Museums

FESTIVALS & EVENTS         https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/festivals-events/

            Click Here for Future Festivals & Events

SPORTS                            https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/professional/

            Click Here for Future Games in DFW

COMEDY                           https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/comedy/

            Click Here for Future Comedy events

What’s Up SAVE THE DATES                

May 29th-June 28th:     SUNDANCE SQUARE                     

                                    How I Got Over at Jubilee Theatre

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/51259868/20200320200000?popup=1

May 29th:                     FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS

                                    Kevin Fowler at Billy Bob’s Texas

https://billybobstexas.com/events/kevin-fowler-2

June 4th – 7th:              ARLINGTON 

                                    Concert in Your Car at Globe Life Field Parking Lot

                                    June 4th: Eli Young Band

June 5th: Whiskey Myers

June 6th: Pat Green

June 7th: Josh Abbott Band with Kevin Fowler

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56906112/20200604210000

June 6th:                      ALLIANCE / NORTH FORT WORTH

                                    Genesys 300 Race Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/genesys-300-indycar-nascar-race-weekend/genesys-300/

June 8th-14th                COLONIAL

                                    Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club

https://www.charlesschwabchallenge.com/

July 11th:                     WEATHERFORD

                                    Parker County Peach Festival

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/56906120/20200711080000

July 13th – 19th             FORT WORTH

                                    Fort Worth Burger Week

https://www.whatsupfortworth.com/burger-week/

Sept 3rd – 6th:              DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH

                                    Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/45756578/20200903100000?popup=1

Oct 22nd – 24th:            CLEARFORK

                                    Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival at Heart of the Ranch

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/53288226/20201022000000?popup=1

October 24th:               NEAR SOUTHSIDE

                                    Arts Goggle

https://calendar.time.ly/8y8ii8v6/event/55151127/20201024120000?popup=1

Previous articleAs Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, virus rebound feared
Next articleReady for some football? Abbott says college games will return

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX