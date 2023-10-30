World Series at a glance: Rangers’ Max Scherzer back on mound for Game 3

After splitting the first two games of the World Series at home in Arlington, the Texas Rangers resume their postseason road show in Phoenix tonight, taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in pursuit of a 10th straight road victory in the 2023 playoffs.

THE GAME: Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78, second in the NL West during the regular season)

THE PLACE: Chase Field, Phoenix, 7:03 p.m. Central time.

TV: FOX

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers – Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts). Diamondbacks – Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts).

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Rangers -110; over/under is 9 runs.

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers play in Game 3 of the World Series with the series tied 1-1.

Arizona is 84-78 overall and 43-38 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 65-20 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas is 40-41 in road games and 90-72 overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .263, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tonight’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 16-for-45 with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .327 batting average, and has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. Adolis Garcia is 15-for-39 with seven home runs and 20 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.64 ERA, even run differential.

Rangers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs.