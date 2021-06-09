Yuengling sets date for Texas beer debut

Has watching HBO’s Mare of Easttown made you long for some East Coast beer?

Mark your calendars for Aug. 23. That’s when D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery and Molson Coors Beverage Company, as a part of their joint venture, will make Yuengling beers available across Texas. And though Yuengling is an East Coast beer, it’s brewed right here in Fort Worth at the Molson Coors brewery on the southside.

Yuengling (pronounced ying·luhng) will launch with its iconic Yuengling Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer.

As part of the launch, Yuengling will hold a SuperFan Sweepstakes where lucky winners will get the opportunity to attend a Yuengling First Taste Party as a VIP. Yuengling will also award additional winners the chance to get the first case of Yuengling in their area. Fans can use the QR code here to learn more about how to enter the sweepstakes.

“The official countdown is on for Yuengling fans in the Lone Star state who are anxiously waiting to enjoy our family of great beers,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are proud to announce that we are finally bringing the goods to Texas at the end of August. We have worked tirelessly to ensure our family’s recipes and tradition of brewing excellence for the past 192 years will be matched as we brew Yuengling locally in Fort Worth for the great state of Texas.”

The August 23rd launch marks the first state in the joint venture’s plan with the Molson Coors Beverage Company to increase Yuengling’s reach beyond its current 22-state Eastern footprint. Through this strategic partnership, millions of beer fans in Texas will now have their pick from a variety of Yuengling’s renowned beers.

“It’s exciting to finally see the first state-wide launch of our joint venture come to fruition,” said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Over the next few months, our skilled team at the Molson Coors Fort Worth brewery will work hand-in-hand with the Yuengling family to bring Texans the rich tradition and quality that America’s Oldest Brewery is known for.”

The Yuengling Company will oversee expansion into Texas and any other western markets outside of Yuengling’s existing 22-state Eastern footprint.

“Bringing Yuengling’s iconic beer to one of the country’s largest beer markets is a tremendous growth opportunity for The Yuengling Company,” said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. “We look forward to bringing the goods and giving Texans the highest quality beer drinking experience.”

Fans can keep up with the countdown and look out for updates on where to find www.Yuengling.com

As for Mare of Easttown, the character portrayed by Kate Winslet often drank Yuengling’s rival Rolling Rock, but some characters in Delaware County, Pennsylvania (where they speak with varying degrees of success, with a DelCo accent) also drink Yuengling, which is brewed closer to the area where the fictional story is set.