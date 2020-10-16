70.5 F
TCU receives Excellence in Diversity Award From INSIGHT Into Diversity

By FWBP Staff

 Texas Christian University.

Texas Christian University has received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for the third consecutive year.

The award measures an institution’s level of commitment to broadening diversity and inclusion on campus through initiatives, programs and outreach; student recruitment, retention and completion; and hiring practices for faculty and staff, the university said in a news release.

TCU is one of 90 institutions across the United States to earn recognition this year.
 “I am pleased that TCU has been recognized for its continued commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said. “This award acknowledges our significant work and commitment to the efforts underway in the DEI space. It does not represent a destination in our DEI work – rather it will push us to go deeper into our study, actions and efforts.”

 Actions taken this year by TCU include the following:
 – TCU established a Student Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award in 2019 to honor a student who leads initiatives addressing inequality, discrimination and exclusion in localized and/or institutional ways.

– Twenty students participated in the recently established STEM Scholars Program, which covers 100% of the cost of attendance for four years.

– The Neeley School of Business launched a TCU chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants in 2019.

– A $10 million gift establishing the endowed Brenda and Mike Harrison Scholarship program; the funds from the endowment will be used to provide permanent need- and merit-based financial aid to students from middle-income families.

– The Office of Admission created an Access Initiatives Committee, adding a layer of accountability in its review of historically underrepresented students to mitigate bias.

– The Office of Scholarships and Student Financial Aid provide numerous scholarships for underrepresented college students.

 “The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees – and best practices for both – continued leadership support for diversity and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, said.

“We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”

Other Texas recipients of the 2020 HEED Award include:
El Paso County Community College District
Texas A&M University
Texas Tech University
The University of Texas at Austin
University of Houston
University of Houston Law Center
University of Houston-Downtown
University of North Texas
William Marsh Rice University

