« All Events

The 40 Under 40 Awards are celebrated to recognize the brilliance on the rise up, 40 honorees each year, all under the age of 40, destined for significant accomplishments in their chosen field, from the corporate sector to maverick entrepreneurialism.

Cocktail Reception

Dinner & Drinks

Awards Ceremony

They are leaders today and are part of the next generation that will continue to make Tarrant County a great place to live and work.

$250 – $2500 Ticket