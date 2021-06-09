Wednesday, June 9, 2021
40 Under 40 Awards

July 29, 2021 @ 6:30 pm 10:30 pm

The 40 Under 40 Awards are celebrated to recognize the brilliance on the rise up, 40 honorees each year, all under the age of 40, destined for significant accomplishments in their chosen field, from the corporate sector to maverick entrepreneurialism.

  • Cocktail Reception
  • Dinner & Drinks
  • Awards Ceremony

They are leaders today and are part of the next generation that will continue to make Tarrant County a great place to live and work.

$250 – $2500 Ticket

River Ranch Stockyards

500 Northeast 23rd Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76164 United States + Google Map
817-624-1111
View Venue Website
