« All Events

Great Women of TEXAS

August 28 @ 6:30 pm 10:00 pm

$250.00 – $2,500.00

Fort Worth Business Press

817-336-8300

View Organizer Website

Ridglea Country Club

3700 Bernie Anderson Ave
Fort Worth, Texas 76116 United States + Google Map
(817) 732 – 8111
View Venue Website
Add to Google Calendar

Tickets

The numbers below include tickets for this event already in your cart. Clicking “Get Tickets” will allow you to edit any existing attendee information as well as change ticket quantities.
Table (10 Seats)
$ 2,500.00
20 available
Individual
$ 250.00
250 available
Quantity: 0
Total: $ 0.00