2020 Forty Under Forty Honored

The Fort Worth Business Press celebrated the 2020 class of Forty Under Forty on Tuesday, June 23.

Shay Dial Johnson, left, receives 2020 40 Under 40 Award. Victoria Puente of UTA to right. Photo by Robert Francis

Forty Under Forty recognizes brilliance on the rise. They are leaders today and are sure to be part of the next generation that will make Tarrant County a great place to live and work.

Angela Thurmond of American Aero. Victoria Puente of UTA to right. Photo by Robert Francis

Because of COVID-19, this year’s event was delayed and was held at the Coyote Drive-In to allow for more social distancing.

The presenting sponsor was the University of Texas at Arlington College of Business Executive MBA. Gold sponsors were D&M Leasing and the Kimbell Art Museum. Bronze sponsors were Kelly Hart & Hallman, Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth and First Financial Bank. Supporting sponsors were Southside Bank and Hunt’s Golden State Transportation Service.