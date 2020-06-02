2020 Heroes: Steve Arredondo

Steve Arredondo

Radiology/CT Technology

Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth

20 years in the profession.

Why did I select this profession?

Because I enjoy serving. I strive to be a servant leader. God had led me to this field.

How do you stay well, yourself?

I eat right, and I try to eat foods that are free of preservatives. I exercise.

What has been the high and low point during your COVID-19 experience?

The high is I’ve been able to work as a team with like-minded professionals. Everybody knows how to do their job, and they do it well. The low points would just be the stress that’s attributed with doing a good job in a high-paced environment.

I just feel that everyone is a servant, even though they may not look at themselves as a servant. And it takes a toll.

What do you want the public to know about COVID-19?

I don’t think it’s really that much about COVID-19, because my faith is, it goes back to loving your neighbor as yourself. As long as we love your neighbor as yourself, everything seems to work out a lot easier, no matter what kind of struggle we face, whether it’s virus, or chemical warfare, or just happiness in your home and love each other. Things work out easier.

– Reporting and photography by Amber Shumake