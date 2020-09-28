76.4 F
AC Hotel opens in Downtown Fort Worth

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Downtown Fort Worth has another hotel with the 252-room, 16-story AC Hotel Fort Worth opening on Sept. 28. The first AC Hotels by Marriott to debut in Tarrant County, the  property is owned and developed by Jackson-Shaw and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts. It is located 101 West 5th Street near Sundance Square on the southwest corner of Main and Fifth Street.

“The AC Hotel Fort Worth is designed for creative, well-traveled, visionaries who appreciate a thoughtfully designed space. The hotel features gallery-like art installations, a library, serene outdoor space and a bar that can also function as unconventional workspaces,” said Joe Blewitt, Jackson-Shaw vice president of asset management. “Located in the heart of downtown Fort Worth, the modern lifestyle brand is a hub for guests to discover the coveted local scenes and talents, allowing them to create meaningful and authentic connections with each visit.”

AC Hotel Fort Worth is led by General Manager Aaron R. Oquendo and Director of Sales and Marketing Jillian Lehmann. The hotel is now accepting reservations for guest room stays, corporate meetings and events.

“Our team is eager to deliver a polished, harmonious and innovative lifestyle experience,” said Oquendo. “With sophisticated modern guest rooms, sleek furnishings and intuitive technology elements, the hotel offers a blend of comfort and culture to deliver a ‘Perfectly Precise Hotel’ that strikes the exact balance of details that guests want and the services they need.”

AC Hotel Fort Worth also features the AC Lounge, with a full bar serving local beers and hand-crafted cocktails, along with tapa-inspired small plates. The property provides a European-style breakfast, a 24-hour purposely designed wellness center, and the added amenity of an independent coffee shop on the first floor scheduled to open later this year. The AC hotel experience provides purposeful collaboration by day and social essentials by night.

Development partners for the AC Hotel Fort Worth include:

·       Financing: Simmons Bank

·       Design: Merriman Anderson Architects

·       General Contractor: Austin Commercial

·       Project Management: Epperson Company

