Alliance breaks ground for Truck Yard with iconic Ferris wheel

There’s not much that has been missing from the AllianceTexas development. Retail, housing, jobs, health care and an airport, among other items.

But what about a Ferris wheel? How about “honkytonk beer hall ambience”? Not so much.

They’ll have that covered soon.

Construction has begun on Truck Yard at Alliance Town Center. Truck Yard will offer a relaxed environment for guests to unwind with live music, ample space to gather, a daily rotation of popular food trucks and full bar, and will feature a dazzling 38-foot, fully operational Ferris wheel. Just in time for cool weather, Truck Yard is scheduled to get the wheel turning this fall.

Showcasing hand painted murals, western-style décor, one-of-a-kind art installations, a game area for both adults and kids, a dedicated doggie patio and massive, glimmering Ferris wheel,

“Truck Yard not only expands our dining and entertainment options at Alliance Town Center but also brings a laid-back atmosphere directly to the heart of AllianceTexas,” said Mark Miller, senior vice president of retail for Hillwood. “Unlike anything currently available in Tarrant County, the Ferris wheel, live music set up, ample gaming options and beer hall vibes up the ‘fun factor’ for every guest.”

Truck Yard is the brainchild of – no pun intended – Brain Storm Shelter, whose other venues include Twisted Root Burger Co., Truck Yard, and Tacos & Avocados. The Alliance Truck Yard will be the company’s fourth, with the others in Dallas, The Colony and Houston. In addition to the Ferris wheel, Truck Yard will also feature several vintage National Highway Rest Stop ramadas, made of “up-cycled” materials and rustic treasures plucked straight from Hillwood’s AllianceTexas ranches. Truck Yard will be open 364 days a year and will feature varying local food trucks daily, further diversifying the medley of culinary experiences available at Alliance Town Center.

“With construction now underway, we are one step closer to bringing Texas patio culture to AllianceTexas,’” said Jason Boso, owner and CEO of Brainstorm Shelter. “This location will have a magnetic, Fort Worth honkytonk beer hall ambiance, featuring the largest amount of interior space offered by any of our locations. Just in time for cooler weather, the West Texas Pole Barn will keep the fun going year-round.”



With the Plan B Group serving as designer and Gilmon Fox as general contractor, the new venue will feature extended hours, adding fresh nightlife options in north Fort Worth just in time to enjoy a beautiful Texas fall.