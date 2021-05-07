Arlington firm lands ‘urban resort’ hotel project at RiverPark

Arlington’s Type Six Design & Development announces the firm has received approval from the City of Arlington for a new, four-story, 87-room nature-inspired, “urban resort” along the banks of the Trinity River in north Arlington.

Considered the first boutique hotel of its kind with a golf driving range, the 29-acre RiverPark Arlington brings nature and active living together. The hotel project is owned and operated by Galante Hospitality Group, led by Mauricio Galante.

“The Riverpark Arlington is an opportunity for Type Six to create a truly, much needed experience for both residents and visitors to Arlington,” said James Lusty, Type Six Design and Development Co-Founder. “The goal was to create a ‘quick retreat’ – an active, sports-driven oasis in the middle of the city that serves as a respite in the middle of DFW. We’re proud of what our team has accomplished and we’re even more excited to see this one-of-a-kind resort come to fruition in DFW.”

Designed as a destination for those seeking active outdoor living experiences like golf and tennis, the RiverPark Arlington concept developed by Type Six Design and Developmentoffers many more elements than a traditional hotel. The design includes a state-of-the-art golf driving range powered with TopTracer by TopGolf technology with climate controlled bays and private suites, miniature golf course, and the first Tennis Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex outfitted with Playsight Smart Courts.

The outdoor sporting features are in addition to the 3,000 square foot gastropub with indoor/outdoor seating leading to the outdoor infinity-edge resort pool, sports recovery spa, 5,000 square feet of meeting space overlooking the driving range that comprises the nature and sports-inspired hotel complex.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the team at Type Six to bring the RiverPark Arlington from an idea, to paper and now a reality,” said Mauricio Galante, RiverPark Arlington CEO. “Our close proximity to the Entertainment District and the DFW Airport gives the city’s guests and its residents an unrivaled experience that is perfectly suited for the Arlington experience.”

The RiverPark Arlington is part of the Ascend Hotel Collection portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels featuring destinations that are woven into the culture and fabric of their communities, featuring amenities that put local flavor first. There are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm.

“We’re excited to work with Type Six Design & Development to expand our Ascend Hotel Collection — the first soft-brand collection in the industry — and provide an upscale stay option with character in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Guests value both the security of brands they trust as well as individuality, and the Ascend brand brings them the best of both. Backed by Choice’s industry-leading technology, robust distribution and reservation channels, RiverPark Arlington will be poised to enhance travelers’ needs once it opens.”

Type Six has several North Texas projects in the works, recently completing the design of several leading hotels and hospitality concepts including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and InternContinental Hotel group hotels. In addition to its architectural services, Type Six will provide Construction management, MEP, and Structural Engineering support for the hotel.

This project is slated for completion in spring 2023.

www.type-six.com