Billy Bob’s the world’s largest … restaurant?

The World’s Largest Honky-Tonk – or is that Restaurant? – is set to open again.

Billy Bob’s Texas, along with several other bars that also serve food around the state, has applied for a new permit that would allow the legendary Stockyards bar to open and operate as a restaurant, under restaurant guidelines. Management is still working on a few details but has every intention of opening BBT and the Honky Tonk Kitchen sometime between August 12-14, according to the Honky- uh restaurant.

.The legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, first opened in 1981. It has announced a concert lineup through August. Tickets for most of the shows go on sales Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

Here’s the lineup:



Friday, August 14 – The Bellamy Brothers (10 PM)

Saturday, August 15 – Flatland Cavalry (10 PM)

Friday, August 21 – Tracy Byrd (10 PM)

Saturday, August 22 – Casey Donahew (10 PM)

Sunday, August 23 – Chad Prather (8 PM)

Friday, August 28 – TBA

Sunday, August 29 – Josh Abbott Band (10 PM)



These upcoming concerts will be limited to 1,200 tickets; however, capacities could change after the first weekend of shows.

1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats

200 socially distanced General Admission

* There will be no bull riding shows or valet services at this time.



Guests entering Billy Bob’s will be scanned by a non-invasive thermal camera.

To learn more about the safety and sanitation processes at billybobstexas.com/safeandclean.



Sammy Kershaw (9/11), Shane Smith & The Saints (10/17), “Hold My Beer and Watch This” Tour with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (10/23), Lonestar (10/30), Robert Earl Keen (11/6), Josh Ward (11/13), Colter Wall (11/19), Easton Corbin(11/27), Stoney LaRue (12/5), Jon Pardi (12/10 & 12/11), Randall King (1/29), Ted Nugent (1/30).



For additional information & ticket purchases visit www.billybobstexas.com.



Other events coming to Billy Bob’s

Casey & Melinda Donahew host “Boots and Blood” Drive

at Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club





WHAT: Casey & Melinda Donahew partner with the American Red Cross

to host “Boots and Blood” Drive

WHEN: Saturday, August 8 | 9AM – 3 PM

WHERE: Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club, 2525 Rodeo Plaza Fort Worth, TX 76164



Casey will be playing music throughout the day, so the donors can hear some live music while they donate. Casey and Melinda will also be giving away goodie bags.



Red Cross is taking all safety precautions to protect donors and staff. Everyone that comes into the blood drive will have to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All surfaces are completely sanitized between donors. As an added benefit, all blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to blood donors.



Click Here to schedule your appointment



Unable to donate blood, but would still like to help out? Make a donation here!



Rep. Williams to Hold Press Conference at Billy Bob’s Texas



Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX-25) will be holding a press conference at Billy Bob’s Texas on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00AM (CT) highlighting the urgency of providing relief to independent live music venues through the Save Our Stages Act. He will be joined by venue owners and artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Williams recently introduced the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act to create a grant program through the Small Business Administration specifically for independent live music venues facing devastation during COVID-19. To view quotes of support for the Save Our Stages Act from artists and Texas-based music venues, please click here.