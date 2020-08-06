81.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
CultureFeaturedFood

Billy Bob’s the world’s largest … restaurant?

By FWBP Staff
Billy Bob's Texas

Other News

Culture

What to know: A forgotten Fort Worth hero and the World’s Largest … what?

Robert Francis -
Those darn rabbit holes I thought I had gone down that 1936 Olympics rabbit hole as far as I...
Read more
Entertainment

FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

AP News -
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — FBI agents including a SWAT team served a search warrant at the home...
Read more
Sports

In the NBA bubble, the race for No. 8 out West is quite wild

AP News -
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball WriterLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker does not like the notion that the Phoenix Suns,...
Read more
Sports

AP WAS THERE: The 1936 Berlin Olympics

AP News -
AP WAS THERE: The 1936 Berlin OlympicsBy The Associated PressEDITOR'S NOTE — With the Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year due to...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The World’s Largest Honky-Tonk – or is that Restaurant? – is set to open again.

Billy Bob’s Texas, along with several other bars that also serve food around the state, has applied for a new permit that would allow the legendary Stockyards bar to open and operate as a restaurant, under restaurant guidelines. Management is still working on a few details but has every intention of opening BBT and the Honky Tonk Kitchen sometime between August 12-14, according to the Honky- uh restaurant.

.The legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, first opened in 1981. It has announced a concert lineup through August. Tickets for most of the shows go on sales Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

Here’s the lineup:

 
Friday, August 14 – The Bellamy Brothers (10 PM)
Saturday, August 15 – Flatland Cavalry (10 PM)
Friday, August 21 – Tracy Byrd (10 PM)
Saturday, August 22 – Casey Donahew (10 PM)
Sunday, August 23 – Chad Prather (8 PM)
Friday, August 28 – TBA
Sunday, August 29 – Josh Abbott Band (10 PM)
 
These upcoming concerts will be limited to 1,200 tickets; however, capacities could change after the first weekend of shows.

  • 1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats
  • 200 socially distanced General Admission

* There will be no bull riding shows or valet services at this time.
 
Guests entering Billy Bob’s will be scanned by a non-invasive thermal camera.

 To learn more about the safety and sanitation processes at billybobstexas.com/safeandclean.

Upcoming concerts at Billy Bob’s Texas:
Sammy Kershaw (9/11), Shane Smith & The Saints (10/17), “Hold My Beer and Watch This” Tour with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (10/23), Lonestar (10/30), Robert Earl Keen (11/6), Josh Ward (11/13), Colter Wall (11/19), Easton Corbin(11/27), Stoney LaRue (12/5), Jon Pardi (12/10 & 12/11), Randall King (1/29), Ted Nugent (1/30).

For additional information & ticket purchases visit www.billybobstexas.com.


Other events coming to Billy Bob’s

Casey & Melinda Donahew host “Boots and Blood” Drive
at Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club

 

WHAT: Casey & Melinda Donahew partner with the American Red Cross
 to host “Boots and Blood” Drive
WHEN: Saturday, August 8 | 9AM – 3 PM
WHERE: Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club, 2525 Rodeo Plaza Fort Worth, TX 76164

Casey will be playing music throughout the day, so the donors can hear some live music while they donate. Casey and Melinda will also be giving away goodie bags.

Red Cross is taking all safety precautions to protect donors and staff. Everyone that comes into the blood drive will have to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. All surfaces are completely sanitized between donors. As an added benefit, all blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to blood donors.

Click Here to schedule your appointment

Unable to donate blood, but would still like to help out? Make a donation here!
 

Rep. Williams to Hold Press Conference at Billy Bob’s Texas
 

Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX-25) will be holding a press conference at Billy Bob’s Texas on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00AM (CT) highlighting the urgency of providing relief to independent live music venues through the Save Our Stages Act. He will be joined by venue owners and artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Williams recently introduced the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act to create a grant program through the Small Business Administration specifically for independent live music venues facing devastation during COVID-19. To view quotes of support for the Save Our Stages Act from artists and Texas-based music venues, please click here.

Previous articleSouthside Bank receives Texas Bankers Association 2020 Cornerstone Award
Next articleAP WAS THERE: The 1936 Berlin Olympics
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

What to know: A forgotten Fort Worth hero and the World’s Largest … what?

Robert Francis -
Those darn rabbit holes I thought I had gone down that 1936 Olympics rabbit hole as far as I...
Read more
Culture

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st atomic attack

AP News -
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated PressHIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The dwindling witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday,...
Read more
Culture

Fiesta Restaurant Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.On a per-share...
Read more
Culture

What to know: Fort Worth entrepreneur ready for his close-up

Robert Francis -
Hitler and the women of the 1936 Olympics I’ve got to give props to KTCK Ticket host Dan McDowell...
Read more
Featured

Fort Worth entrepreneur to have show on Chip, Joanna Gaines’ new network

AP News -
Fort Worth entrepreneur Jonathan Morris will have a show on the new network from Waco’s Chip and Joanna...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101