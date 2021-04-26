Early voting totals jump for Tarrant County elections

Early voting totals in Tarrant County show big jumps in voter interest as two big races for mayor and a contentious race to fill a vacant congressional seat.

Early voting totals for the first day of early voting this year (April 19) show 6,689 voters. That compares to 4,487 on the first day of early voting in the 2019 voting cycle. For 2019 early voting, the total number of votes was 49,327. For the first six days of early voting this cycle, 37,819 votes have been cast.

One reason for the high turnout is that Fort Worth will be replacing its longest-serving mayor, Betsy Price. There are 10 candidates in the running to replace her and most expect a runoff.

Because two of the Fort Worth mayoral candidates are members of the city council, there are two open council seats, as well as one seat where a council member is not seeking re-election.

Arlington is also replacing its mayor, Jeff Williams, who is term-limited from running again.

In southern Tarrant County, there is also a special election to replace the late U.S./ Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington. That race has drawn national interest, with former President Donald Trump endorsing Susan Wright, Ron Wright’s widow.

Allan Saxe, a retired political science professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, said he is not surprised at the high turnout. “Voting will be pretty heavy and the reason why is the national politics is influencing local politics,” he said. “It has gotten people revved up and they are more interested in who is a conservative and who is a liberal and so forth.”

That even applies to races such as mayor which are traditionally non partisan.

“Just like many people know that Betsy Price is a Republican, they are more knowledgeable about where the different candidates stand and that makes a difference,” he said.

Early voting ends Tuesday, April 27. Election day is May 1. For voting information, click here.