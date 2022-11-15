For sale: Famed Waco Bend Ranch listed for $16.75M

If you’re a cutting horse fan, you might be familiar with Waco Bend Ranch, the storied North Texas headquarters of Louis and Corliss Baldwin’s cutting horse breeding operation. But even if cutting is not your game, you may have heard of this spectacular 1,000 (plus)-acre property situated on the last bend of the Brazos River before its confluence with Rock Creek at the north end of Possum Kingdom Lake.

And now you can own it – if you can put your hands on $16.75 million, which the asking price for the ranch, according to Allen Crumley of the Allen Crumley Group with Williams Trew Real Estate. Crumley is assisting with the sale of the ranch, which he describes as “one of the most magnificent Texas ranches to come on the market.”

The property is an hour and half from DFW Airport and 15 minutes from Graham, Texas.

The ranch’s main home is a three-story log lodge in a private setting overlooking the Wild Bend of the Brazos River. The foreman’s home was built in 2006 and there are many other improvements and ranch facilities, Crumley said, adding that the land has had no hunting pressure over the years and “is an oasis for both wildlife and game animals.”

Crumley called the listing “a rare opportunity to own a legacy ranch not only rich in natural assets, but also one set in an area rich with Western frontier history.”

“Although known for its history-making horses, the equine component of the ranch is a small part of its assets,” Crumley said. “It is a stunning property and the recreational aspects of the ranch are remarkable. I believe this property will be highly sought-after and rightfully so.”

Crumley said interested parties can contact him at 817-480-9502, or visit his website.

