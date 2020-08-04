Fort Worth entrepreneur to have show on Chip, Joanna Gaines’ new network

94.4 F
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Fort Worth entrepreneur Jonathan Morris will have a show on the new network from Waco’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, the “Fixer Upper” couple who will debut the network in 2021.

Morris will focus on telling the stories of “inspiring” small business owners nationwide, the network said. The program will have the working title “Self Employed.”

In a Twitter post on Aug. 4, Morris said, “Welp, cats out of the bag.” Morris went on to say that on the program he will “hang w/ fellow entrepreneurs and share stories of ambition, challenges and success.”

Morris is an entrepreneur who currently runs the Fort Worth Barber Shop and The Lathery and is part of a group that is building a boutique hotel near Dickies Arena.

Another program on the network will showcase interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn.

The Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” series, which made the couple do-it-yourself celebrities, will be part of their Magnolia Network set to launch next year. The series aired for five seasons, until April 2018, on HGTV.

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts,” they said in a statement.

 Previously announced Magnolia series include “Bespoke Kitchens,” “Family Dinner” and “Restoration Road with Clint Harp.”

Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery Inc., will replace the DIY Network when it debuts in 2021. The launch date is dependent on the easing of a coronavius-forced production halt that has delayed most TV and film projects.

FWBP contributed to this report.

