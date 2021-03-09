Stockyards rounds up Fort Worth’s second Taco Heads location

Fort Worth local food favorite Taco Heads is headed to the Stockyards with a second location.

Stream Realty Partners announced that its Fort Worth office has represented ownership, KRS Realty Advisors, in a 3,700-square-foot lease to Taco Heads at 2341 N. Main St. in the heart of the Stockyards. This new lease is the second Fort Worth location for the popular taco restaurant, and comes as the Stockyards is undergoing redevelopment that will soon see the opening of a major new linchpin, the Hotel Drover, which is scheduled to open March 22.

“The Stockyards has such a rich and storied history within Fort Worth, and KRS is excited about what the future holds for the historic district,” said Kerby Smith, Founder and Principal of KRS Realty Advisors. “We’re committed to the success of the district and the redevelopment of 2341 N. Main Street and 111 NW 24th Street, and believe that the substantial investment in the area will result in continued interest from consumers, tourists and Fort Worth residents.”

2341 N. Main Street is an adaptive re-use project that transformed a former office building into a retail/restaurant and office mixed-use facility. With over 100 feet of frontage facing Main Street and located just one block south of Exchange Avenue, the 7,200-square-foot property, along with the adjacent building, 111 NW 24th Street, a 5,500-square-foot facility (the former Niles City’s Post Office, a National Register Historic Building, c. 1920). Both buildings received exterior

facelifts and renovations in 2020, courtesy of one of Fort Worth’s leading architectural firms, Bennett Benner Partners

“Taco Heads is a Fort Worth staple and an exciting new addition to the Stockyards. Signing a restaurant lease during COVID speaks volumes to the bullish nature of the Stockyards and strength of the Fort Worth economy,” said Cullen Donohue, Senior Associate in Stream’s Fort Worth office. “We anticipate the continued capital investment in the area will continue to elevate the Stockyards as a destination location in Fort Worth.”

Taco Heads’ lease signing at 2341 N. Main Street brings the building to full occupancy, with famed cowboy boot brand Tecovas occupying the 3,500-square-foot space next door. 24th & Main has approximately 5,500 square feet available in the adjacent building, located at 111 NW 24th Street. Taco Heads is scheduled to open its doors in Spring 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our new Fort Worth location,” said Sarah Castillo, founder and owner of Taco Heads. “It gives us the ability to gain additional exposure and further build our brand throughout the region, and also gives customers an authentic taqueria experience within the heart and soul of our city.” Local Architecture and Interiors studio, 97w, have developed an exciting indoor/outdoor design that enhances the bones of the existing building. The design incorporates signature Taco Heads elements, while acknowledging the special history and vibrant future of the Stockyards. The service will be a fast casual 2.0 concept with a full bar and a to go window. The covered patio will provide outdoor dining for guests.

Stream’s leasing team of Donohue and Vic Meyer represented KRS in the transaction, while William Edwards from Stablemade Group represented Taco Heads.