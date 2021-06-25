Fort Worth Museum of Science and History reopens with new Science Studio

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History reopened to the public on Friday, June 25, at the same time unveiling the new Current Science Studio.

The Museum has been closed since late 2020 and so, at 10 a.m., newly elected Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, along with local children, cut the ribbon to officially open the Museum to the public. “The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History has been a fixture of Fort Worth, and today’s reopening is a huge step in getting back to normal and to experience new exhibits, like the Current Science Studio. My family joins all Fort Worth families in our excitement to reenter and enjoy the Museum together,” said Parker.

The new Current Science Studio includes interactive media, holographic displays and a large sphere hanging from the ceiling that can display space and Earth-based content from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The new 2,500-square-foot exhibit was enabled by a grant of $255,000 from Facebook. Current Science Studio is a virtual gallery that shows completely digital content on all displays. This allows the gallery to transform quickly from one topic to another in a matter of seconds. The large, interactive sphere is one of the first high-resolution versions of the system anywhere in the world.

“It was so much fun to watch youngsters as well as older guests interact with the new exhibits, all the cutting-edge technology such as holograms and immersive projection,” said Dr. Doug Roberts, the Museum’s Chief Public Engagement Officer. “We can’t wait to welcome back more of the community through the summer.”

“It’s a thrill to see the Current Science Studio come alive with visitors of all ages, and to have them experience this marquis exhibit,” said Holli Davies, Community Development Regional Manager at Facebook. “Facebook is proud to continue our strong partnership with the museum and support STEM education for Tarrant County. We have been part of the Fort Worth community since we broke ground on our data center in 2015, and we’re committed to playing a positive role here and supporting students.”

In addition to the Current Science Studio, the Museum has reopened its other iconic exhibits, including the Children’s Museum, Noble Planetarium, DinoLabs, DinoDig®, and the rotating history galleries. Located on the second floor, the Cattle Raisers Museum also reopened and currently features the brand-new exhibit Rural Women by artist Gary Ernest Smith.

The opening kicks off a summer schedule where the Museum will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM and Sunday from Noon – 5 PM.