Fort Worth’s Susan Rudd Bailey is on the front lines as president of the AMA

In a normal year, the president of the American Medical Association spends the year in a whirlwind of travel to state association meetings, national medical specialist society meetings and even world medical association meetings talking about and promoting the association and its priorities.

It can be, physicians say, the enjoyable pinnacle of a medical career.

But this is not a normal year and Dr. Susan Rudd Bailey of Fort Worth, the 175th president of the AMA inaugurated in June, finds herself leading the association during one of the most dramatic health care crises in history of the AMA.

AMA presidents also have their own personal set of priorities in addition to the association’s, giving them a chance to stamp their imprint on the profession during their presidential year.

Rudd’s theme was going to be “Let doctors be doctors,” working on the administrative and regulatory burdens that physicians face that get between them and their patients. She was going to work on physician burnout and issues like improving electronic medical records and dealing with the various hassles that doctors have to go through.

Instead, she’s been advocating for telemedicine policies – her own office in Fort Worth went from zero to 100% telemedicine virtually overnight because there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment available.

And she and the AMA have worked hard with the with the administration to make sure that small physician practices were included in the COVID stimulus packages, that physicians would be eligible for the paycheck protection program and get relief and the CARES act and other financial support.

People do not realize that many physicians practices are actually small businesses that were impacted like other businesses by quarantines, the delay of some elective medical procedures and some documented evidence that people delayed visits to doctors’ offices out of fear.

Rudd says it’s been estimated that 5 to 10% percent of medical practices around the country will not survive the pandemic.

“And so the issues that I’ve been dealing with really fit along with my original priorities, but through a very different lens, through our COVID lens,” Bailey said.

Robert Rogers, MD, who has been Bailey’s partner in Fort Worth Allergy & Asthma Associates for more than 30 years, said the country needs a medical leader now with Bailey’s training and background.

“Virtually everything that’s going on with this virus one way or another has to do with evaluating the immune response to it. We’re incredibly fortunate that she has decades of experience translating that into a language nonmedical people can understand,” Rogers said after she was sworn in.

“Dr. Bailey’s presidency is definitely a unique one. She didn’t get the pomp and circumstance of an inauguration,” said Russ Kridel, M.D., AMA board chair, and a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Houston, “but her presidency, at this challenging time for the country, is critically important, highly visible, and offers an incredible opportunity for her to use her communications skills and expertise on vaccines.

“She has been on cable and network news, advocated for patients and physicians in the pages of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, and made a case directly to the American people that their behaviors – washing their hands, wearing masks, and practicing physical distancing – can lead us out of this pandemic and save lives. Her presidency – like everyone’s lives – has been impacted by this virus, but without a doubt, it has been incredibly impactful,” Kridel said.

An example:

After President Trump accused doctors and hospitals of reporting deaths as COVID-relating because they get more money that way during a campaign stop in Michigan, Bailey was quoted by The New York Times.

“The suggestion that doctors — in the midst of a public health crisis — are overcounting COVID-19 patients or lying to line their pockets is a malicious, outrageous and completely misguided charge,” Bailey said.

“Rather than attacking us and lobbing baseless charges at physicians, our leaders should be following the science and urging adherence to the public health steps we know work — wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing physical distancing,” she said.

A big part of her job as AMA president currently is to “bird dog the CDC and the FDA on the vaccine approval and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” she says.

She’s been hosting webinars with Dr. Peter Marks, who’s the head of the vaccine division of the FDA and the chief vaccine people at the CDC.

Bailey is telling the federal agencies that transparency in paramount.

“We need to know what you’re basing your decisions on. If physicians don’t feel completely comfortable about the safety and the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine, we’ll never be able to convince our patients to feel comfortable with them. And so my chief mission for the past couple of months is staying on top of that,” she said.

Brian Swift, the executive vice president/CEO of the Tarrant County Medical Society, worked of the American Medical Association earlier in his career and has known Bailey for years.

People do not get to be AMA president unless they have something extra to offer, he said.

“And Sue has that extra something. And it’s always a smile. It’s always an encouraging word. It’s always let’s think outside the box mentality,” Swift said.

Presidents need to be agile with how fast things are changing, with how patients and docs interact and similar issues.

You’ve got to have the Sue Baileys out there who have an overall perspective not just a patient perspective but also a business perspective, he said.

“And that’s rare,” Swift said.

Bailey says one difficult task in the pandemic is dealing with the amount of misinformation and disinformation, which has been mind-boggling to her.

“I see it as an extension of a gradual anti-science mindset prevalent in our society. It was already there, not just an anti-authoritarian, but anti-science. And part of that was vaccine hesitancy, the growth of alternative medical care and things like that,” she said.

Complicating it in Tarrant County was that initially there weren’t many COVID-19 infections. That was happening somewhere else – Seattle, Washington, New York City and New Orleans after Mardi Gras.

“But most of us at Tarrant County didn’t know of anybody that had had it, and so it’s really easy to think that people are blowing things out of proportion if it’s not in your backyard. Now I’m sure most people know someone who’s had COVID,” she said.

The issue of masks is especially frustrating for her.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, we had no idea how it was transmitted. We call it a novel coronavirus for a reason, we’d never seen it before,” she said. “And so we did not recommend masks because we did not realize the amount of asymptomatic spread that was going on and we needed to save masks for our health care providers who didn’t have any.”

Personal protective gear was an issue for her practice since she didn’t have a supply chain in place because the office has not traditionally used masks. She switched to telemedicine immediately so the office could still see patients.

So when doctors figured out that there was a lot of asymptomatic aerosol spread and began insisting on face masks, some members of the public felt they had been lied to.

“Now we recommend masks and that’s because of good science. You take your evidence and you make conclusions based on that evidence. If you get new evidence, you may need to change your conclusions. And that’s what happened with masks,” she said.

Kridel also spoke of the problem on misinformation and disinformation.

“Polarization and disinformation have sewn distrust and made it much more difficult for us to tackle this crisis. Before that, the same forces had fueled skepticism about vaccines, decreasing adherence to one of the very best tools we have to prevent disease,” Kridel said.

“We are dealing with a novel virus – a brand new, never-before-seen virus – and we have been learning about it for months. We know so much more today than we knew in March, but we still have a long way to go,” he said.

“Unfortunately, disinformation made people skeptical of masks, made them think the virus doesn’t affect young people, and prompted some to return to their normal lives far before it was safe to do so. The more we’ve learned as physicians, the better we’ve performed in this crisis. And it remains critically important that everyone take the public health steps we know work – wearing masks, washing hands and practicing physical distancing – to stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

That’s Bailey’s advice as well.

First, she says, is to just acknowledge the COVID fatigue that all of us have.

“We’re all tired of it. We’re all frustrated that we’re still having to wear masks and wash our hands, even though it hadn’t even been a year yet. But still, we want to get back to normal.

“But back to business doesn’t mean business as usual. And I think that we just have to accept for the indefinite future, we’re just going to have to do things differently in order to stay safe,” she said.

Bailey says there may be vaccines late this year but more probably in the second quarter of 2021.

“And they’re going to trickle out. It’s not going to be all of a sudden like a flu shot campaign, ‘It’s September, better get your flu shot.’ They are going to trickle out very slowly and there will be multiple vaccines available eventually. And then eventually we’ll figure out which one really is the best, but it’s just going to take time,” she said.

Also, she says, its time to start thinking about Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s, and even into the Spring.

“It’s not a good idea to have large family gatherings during the holidays, unless you can do it outside. In Texas we’re blessed because more years than not, we are able to do a lot of things outside during Thanksgiving and Christmas, but that’s not true for the rest of the country,” she said.

“But I’m encouraging people to keep holiday gatherings small, follow all the rules and acknowledge that it’s OK be tired of that but it’s not OK to let up now.”

The AMA people are saddened that Bailey didn’t get to have her big moment at the annual meeting when she became president and do all the traditional travelling and speaking.

The usual posh gala to welcome the new president fell victim to COVID-19 with its social distancing requirements and physicians far too busy to gather in Chicago for a five-day convention.

But Bailey didn’t go completely without a celebration.

Swift promises more in the future, but the Tarrant County Medical Society organized a drive-by of her house on the day that she was sworn in a president.

“A lot of cars. We decorated them. We went to her house, pulled up in front of her house. We had a caravan,” he said. “We had planned so many things around this year. But I can tell you one thing – she’s going to get a party one way or another. We’re going to be tearing it up sooner or later.”

Bailey admits to some disappointment.

“I don’t think I’d be human if I didn’t admit that I’ve had to grieve that loss. It’s nice getting a standing ovation when you give a great speech. It’s nice having people want to have their pictures taken with you because you’re the president of the AMA. It’s nice being treated like a queen wherever you go,” she said. “And my husband treats me like a queen, but …”

But Bailey also knows this: Her presidency will be historic and consequential.

“And so if I had to trade standing ovations for really being able to make a definite difference in the lives of people by helping everybody get through the pandemic, I’ll choose the latter,” she said.

Bailey is the sixth Texas physician to serve as AMA president and the first woman physician to be both TMA president and AMA president. She is the sixth woman physician – and the third in a row – to lead the AMA.

“Sue is a true Texan: a hard, dedicated worker with a true heart,” said David Henkes, MD, of San Antonio, chair of the Texas Delegation to the AMA.

Bailey is a native of Houston and received her medical degree with honors as part of the charter class at the Texas A&M University College of Medicine. She completed her residency and fellowship training at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.

Bailey has been in private practice in Fort Worth since 1988. She is a mother and grandmother, and is married to Fort Worth attorney, Doug Bailey.

She was recognized as a Great Woman of Texas by the Fort Worth Business Press in 2019.

Includes material from Business Press archives