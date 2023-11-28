Fort Worth Symphony revamps summer concert schedule while Botanic Garden builds a stage

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will suspend its annual Concerts in the Garden series in 2024 due to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s plans to construct a stage as part of the popular tourist attraction’s master plan.

“The inclusion of a purpose-built stage in the garden’s master plan is a forward-thinking move,” symphony board chairman Mercedes T. Bass, said in a news release. “We eagerly anticipate a rejuvenated summer festival partnership once the stage is ready.”

“Our partnership with the FWSO is a cornerstone of Fort Worth’s summer culture.” said Patrick Newman, Botanic Garden CEO and president. “We look forward to showcasing the Concerts in the Garden on our new stage.”

For the summer of 2024, the symphony said, it will present a series of community concerts that will provide a variety of musical experiences for all ages.

The first event, Friday Nights at the Garden, will feature popular chamber music presented by the symphony and Botanic Garden. Guests can enjoy cocktails while listening to the music.

In collaboration with the Botanic Garden’s summer camps, FWSO will integrate a STEM-focused education concert as part of the summer camp curriculum. In partnership with American Airlines, the FWSO will present a STEM concert at the CR Smith Museum featuring the symphony’s Exploring Sounds program. The concert will be free for all families.

In June, the symphony will hold an FWSO Lawn Party at the Amon Carter Museum and on July 3 will present a patriotic concert at Arborlawn United Methodist Church.

For further details and updates, visit the FWSO website.

Information for this article was provided by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.