Hall of Fame rodeo announcer Bob Tallman received an earth-shattering call on Saturday, March 7 of last year: Rodeo Houston – which was only five days into its 22-day schedule – was shutting down due to COVID-19. Touted as the world’s largest rodeo, Rodeo Houston was over. In the weeks that followed, the legendary Calgary […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in