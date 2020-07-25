89.5 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Featured

Hedge fund to pay $312M for McClatchy newspaper chain, owners of Fort Worth Star-Telegram

By AP News
Newspapers closeup

Other News

Culture

Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online

AP News -
By AMANDA SEITZ and ALI SWENSON Associated PressCHICAGO (AP) — The baseless conspiracy theory took off after an anonymous user posed a...
Read more
Business

Sur La Table closing stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

AP News -
S SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing 56 of its 121 stores as...
Read more
Government

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

AP News -
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, diesSEATTLE (AP) — Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married...
Read more
Business

Even before virus, communities feeling loss of newspapers

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media WriterNEW YORK (AP) — If Penelope Muse Abernathy can take any solace in her grim work of...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management says will pay $312 million to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy protection.
Chatham said Friday that it plans to offer employees at the 30-newspaper chain their current jobs with the same pay and benefits, and it will honor collective bargaining agreements.
Chairman Kevin McClatchy, CEO Craig Forman and their fellow board directors will step down when the deal closes by Sept. 30, the chain said in a statement. The deal would need the approval of a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge, and a hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.


McClatchy Co., which is headquartered in Sacramento, California, is one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S. It owns the Miami Herald, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of a heavy debt load stemming from its $4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006, just as the newspaper industry went into steep decline.
Chatham was McClatchy’s largest shareholder and debt holder. It beat out a bid from Alden Global Capital, another hedge fund that has taken a leading role in the U.S. newspaper business.

Previous articleFleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
Next articleRegis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinion

Commentary: Social media and your employees: traps for the unwary

FWBP Staff -
For businesses, social media offers a vast number of benefits for businesses if utilized appropriately, but the costs...
Read more
Energy

Stirring in the oil patch, Chevron buys Noble for $5 billion

AP News -
The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced...
Read more
Banking

On The Job: PPP: Surprising, Unintended Consequences

FWBP Staff -
Grandview Bank Founded on July 3,1890, Grandview Bank is the fourth oldest state-charted bank in Texas. It has banking...
Read more
Management

Business Coach: Thornton leaves Chamber after three decades

Robert Francis -
Robert Francis rfrancis@bizpress.net Coaching. Teamwork. Motivation. Bill Thornton, who just retired as president...
Read more
Culture

Harth‐Bedoya stepping down but staying local

Paul Harral -
Miguel Harth‐Bedoya arrived in Fort Worth 20 years ago, taking over as music director role from John Giordano,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX