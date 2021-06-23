Wednesday, June 23, 2021
🔒 In Gear: Alliance goes all in on autonomous freight technology as TuSimple drives forward

Robert Francis
🕐 5 min read
In what is being called a key move to commercialize autonomous freight vehicles, TuSimple has opened a new facility at AllianceTexas to support the continued expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network. The new facility will extend the company’s autonomous operations eastward, and allow for autonomous operations in the Texas Triangle, which includes Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The […]

Robert Francis
