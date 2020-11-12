79 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Take a peek at new hotel coming to Downtown Fort Worth
Featured

Take a peek at new hotel coming to Downtown Fort Worth

By Robert Francis

Farmers and Mechanics National Bank

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Fort Worth is getting another Downtown hotel in 2021 in the historic Farmers and Mechanics National Bank building and now we’re getting a look at plans for the hotel and some news about the management plans.

Hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been tapped by Development Services Group Inc. to manage the Kimpton Harper Hotel, the new hotel slated for opening in spring 2021. The 226-room Kimpton Harper is operated by Davidson’s lifestyle and luxury division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, and housed within the historic Farmers and Mechanics National Bank landmark 24-story building.

  • 24th Level Living Room at Kimpton Harper Hotel
  • Restaurant at Kimpton Harper Hotel
  • Bar at Kimpton Harper Hotel
  • Ballroom at Kimpton Harper Hotel

At the top of the structure will be Refinery 714, a penthouse bar and lounge with sweeping views of the skyline; Il Modo, a restaurant and bar serving Italian fare with a modern sensibility; 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space; a rooftop observation deck with a 360-degree view of Fort Worth; and Kimpton’s signature amenities that include evening social hour, morning coffee service and complimentary PUBLIC bicycles.

“We are excited to launch this vibrant new hotel in collaboration with our esteemed partners at DSG Inc.,” said Thom Geshay, president, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. “Leveraging the Pivot team’s ability to be agile and nimble to adapt to modern business needs, we understand that great service and profitability go hand-in-hand, and we look forward to developing unique and creative programming that will truly differentiate the Kimpton Harper.”

“Building upon our foundational relationship, we were compelled to engage Pivot for this highly anticipated opening based on the team’s extensive lifestyle pedigree through and through,” said Gary Prosterman, president and CEO of DSG Inc. “Pivot understands how to serve guests who desire a personalized social travel experience. We know that under the team’s leadership and guidance, the Kimpton Harper will seamlessly encapsulate the dynamic, laid-back sophistication of Fort Worth in a meaningful way.”

Built in 1921, The Farmers and Mechanics National Bank building most recently served as the headquarters for XTO Energy. DSG acquired the iconic historic building in November 2018 with a plan to complete an adaptive reuse of the office building into the Kimpton Harper.

The website Architecture in Fort Worth says the 24-story building was designed by Sanguinet & Staats with Mauran, Russell and Crowell as associate architects. Westlake Construction Co. of St. Louis was the general contractor. 

www.theharperfortworth.com

