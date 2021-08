The city of Fort Worth has begun the process of potentially shifting to an exclusive provider for food and beverage service at the Will Rogers Center, a move opposed by some caterers and residents. The city hired the Chicago-based firm of Hunden Strategic Partners to manage the selection process for an exclusive vendor for concessions […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free