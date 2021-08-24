MedStar reports spike in COVID-19 cases

MedStar reports a dramatic spike in patients MedStar crews identify as potentially experiencing COVID-19 related illness continues, currently a 136% increase from June 2021.

Additionally, the average number of patients MedStar crews are treating under a special protocol for clinically stable potential COVID-19 related illness and not transporting them to area hospitals is currently 9 per day, from a low of one every three days in May.

Medstar is having a vaccine clinic on Friday. Register here.

Under the COVID Non-Transport protocol, patients exhibiting low-acuity signs and symptoms of COVID-19, who are clinically stable, are not transported to a hospital. MedStar said. Instead, they are provided education and materials to help them get medical care in a more appropriate setting, such as with their doctor, or other primary care resource.

MedStar said in an announcement that it continues to encourage science-based, CDC recommended practices such as masking, personal hygiene and COVID vaccines for those who may have not had the opportunity to do so.