Mule Alley adds Sidesaddle Saloon from team behind Taco Heads, Tinie’s

Sidesaddle Saloon is set to open in Mule Alley on Thursday, April 1 with a selection of craft cocktails, beer, wine, spirits, and Texas tapas.

Neon Light District Hospitality Group Partners Sarah Castillo, Glen Keely, and Christian Lehrmann, the team behind Tinie’s and Taco Heads, created the ‘finest saloon in Texas’ to pay homage to the spirit of the American Cowgirl.

“We love the idea of an elevated ‘watering hole’ for our growing city, and we are fond of the nod to the cowgirl — we’re fans of tough, fearless women who can handle their own,” said Castillo. “We’re excited to provide our community with a refined, yet laid-back bar where everyone feels welcome.”

Leading the kitchen is Lehrmann, who focused on a Texas Tapas menu featuring down-home favorites with a sophisticated twist. Dishes include country ham and pimento cheese served with pickled vegetables, bison tartare with mustard vinaigrette and toasted sourdough, bacon cheddar chive biscuits with whipped butter, and deviled eggs with caviar and crème fraîche.

The craft cocktail menu, created by Keely, features signature mixed drinks with names inspired by American cowgirls and outlaws, like the “The Prairie Rose Henderson,” a perfect mix of Old Forester Bourbon’d Texas Tea, raspberry, and rose water, and the “Belle Star,” a blend of Silverstar Vodka, mint, strawberry aloe syrup, lemon, and Peychaud’s. The extensive beer, wine, and spirits menu will feature a variety of brands from Texas and beyond.

“We are excited to work with the Sidesaddle team on this concept. The partners bring a real sense of community and Fort Worth flair to every concept they’re a part of,” said M2G Ventures Co-President Jessica Miller Essl. “Sidesaddle Saloon will further the Mule Alley legacy of being the top dining, shopping, and entertainment destination in Fort Worth.”

Sidesaddle Saloon joins Mule Alley’s open tenants, including Hotel Drover, Provender Hall, Shake Shack, Lucchese Bootmaker, MB Mercantile & Supply, American Paint Horse Association’s flagship experience, Biscuit Bar, Cowtown Winery, Wrangler, King Ranch Saddle Shop, Proper Supply Co., and Simpli.fi national headquarters. Mule Alley will soon welcome additional retail and restaurants, including Second Rodeo Brewing Co., Avoca Coffee, and two new restaurant concepts from Chef Tim Love.

Sidesaddle Saloon is located at 122 E. Exchange suite 240 and will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10pm, Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10pm. www.sidesaddle-saloon.com