Mural seals the deal: TCU is ‘Fort Worth’s university’

Not that folks need another reason to visit Sundance Square, but TCU has given us one – and a pretty impressive one at that.

After some delays caused by good ol’ Texas weather, Texas Christian University unveiled a 96-by-90-foot mural in Sundance Square. Located at the intersection of 5th and Throckmorton Streets, the mural celebrates the historical and integral relationship the city and TCU have shared for more than a century, since the school moved to Fort Worth in 1910 – 37 years after its founding as AddRan College near Granbury.

The mural, which will remain on display for at least five years, is the fifth and final larger-than-life mural installed across the country as part of TCU’s celebration of its 150th anniversary. The others are on display in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago and New York.

Designed by Trevor Scott, a 2022 graduate of the graphic design program at TCU, the mural features the message “Fort Worth, Home of the Horned Frogs” and showcases campus icons including Frog Fountain and SuperFrog as well as Fort Worth landmarks such as Bass Performance Hall, the West 7th Street bridge and the downtown skyline.

“TCU is Fort Worth’s university,” Scott said. “Together they serve as the home for proud alumni, fans and the great community of the city.”

Once seen by many as “that little private school in Fort Worth,” TCU – which has an enrollment of around 13,000 – has become one of the best-known and most respected universities in the country. It’s a well-earned reputation that continues to grow.

TCU alumni have made their mark locally and in many fields of endeavor all across America, including journalism (Bob Schieffer), on Broadway (Betty Buckley) and in Hollywood (Owen Wilson). The first black scholarship athlete in Southwest Conference history, James Cash, starred in basketball for the TCU Horned Frogs and went on to a barrier-breaking career in academia and business.

And, of course, Horned Frogs and Lady Frogs teams have become renowned in the college sports world.

“TCU’s mural in downtown Fort Worth is a tribute to our shared history and vibrant future with the city of Fort Worth,” said TCU President Daniel Pullin. “Like TCU, Fort Worth has a legacy of leadership and pioneering new ideas to advance the greater good.

“We are grateful for our talented alum Trevor Scott who designed the iconic artwork, Sasha and Ed Bass for this impactful Sundance Square space, Mayor Mattie Parker, and many others for their ongoing support as we celebrated our 150th year. Here’s to the next 150 years as Fort Worth’s university.”