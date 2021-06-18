Mustard Seed Jewelry to launch on QVC

Mustard Seed Jewelry’s Marcie Finney Ditto won judges over during QVC and HSN’s The Big Find product search and is scheduled to appear on QVC on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Through the second annual international search, which kicked off in July 2020, QVC and HSN discovered some of the most unique and innovative products in apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear, beauty, and new categories for this year including home décor, home innovations, electronics and culinary including food.

Now, these brands will introduce their products to an audience of millions across QVC and HSN’s multiple platforms.

“We are all equipped to do great things, inspire others and be mountain movers,” said Mustard Seed Jewelry CEO Marcie Finney Ditto. “You never know what God has in store – what a dream come true to have the opportunity to share my story and my jewelry with the world through QVC. Dream big.”

Founded at her kitchen table in 2014, Ditto has grown Mustard Seed Jewelry into a successful jewelry design company, inspiring others to think big, believe deeply, give generously and grow through faith – like the mustard seed, the company said in a news release.

Symbolic of her vision, each personally designed piece of Mustard Seed Jewelry contains actual mustard seeds. And today, Mustard Seed Jewelry has grown by leaps and bounds into a thriving company with a beautiful studio located in Fort Worth, filled with a dream team where she still designs each piece.

QVC and HSN form one of the world’s largest video commerce platforms, reaching more than 90 million homes in the U.S. (380 million worldwide) via broadcast channels and millions more via streaming, web, mobile, and social platforms.

“The Big Find offers entrepreneurs a platform to share their stories and bring their products to life,” Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US, said in the news release. “We were amazed and inspired by all of the unique and innovative brands we had the privilege of meeting with during our product search and now we are excited to start introducing them to our customers across all of our platforms. We are committed to always bringing our customers new discoveries and a differentiated product assortment.”