Near Southside has a new hotel checking in

Hotel Revel

1212 Hurley Ave.

Fort Worth 76104

(817) 928-3688

No surprise to Fort Worth residents and visitors that the Near Southside is a unique place.

Now it’s got another unique feature to offer: Hotel Revel.

Hotel Revel room courtesy photo

Fort Worth developer Trey Neville has announced the official opening of the new Hotel Revel, a strikingly modern boutique hotel located in the heart of the Near Southside district at the center of the city’s creative hub.

“We completed the first phase, which has Soul Sweat and Wabi House, Super Chix and all those guys, and we knew we were going to build another building there along 8th,” said Neville. “We worked with Bart Shaw to come up with a really unique design built around the idea of having eight rooms on the top floor and it being more of an Airbnb on steroids type of deal.”

Hotel Revel Sign courtesy photo

Hotel Revel, nestled at the corner of Hurley and 8th Avenue is situated near some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars and cultural attractions along the popular Magnolia Avenue.

“We knew there was a void in the Fort Worth hospitality market,” said Neville. “We watched highly successful boutique hotels pop up from Nashville to Austin, each one being unique and having its own story to tell. We also wanted a place that was intimate enough where you could rent the entire hotel for a special event or evening.

“It needed to be well-designed and well thought-out. We believe we’ve created something truly unique for Funky Town.”

Hotel Revel courtesy photo

Hotel Revel is comprised of 12 unique rooms and three suites. Each suite is named after a popular but now defunct historical establishment in Fort Worth.

The fourth floor is a highlight of some of Fort Worth’s favorites like the Hideaway, the Bluebird and the Oui. The third floor is a homage to the Jacksboro Highway haunts that regularly featured the likes of Tina Turner, Willie Nelson and Bob Wills.

No room is the same and all feature custom fabricated furniture, a comfy bed and space that is twice the size of an average hotel room.

The new building’s striking architecture has already turned into an instant landmark in Fort Worth’s Near Southside.

Hotel Revel Bluebird wing courtesy photo

Bart Shaw, who led the design of the project for Ibanez Shaw, calls this building “a modern icon marking the gateway to Near Southside. It works at very different scales. The ombre fins present a bold image with a public art-like presence in the city, while spaces floating behind this veil allow one to be intimately, enveloped by the color.”

Prices for the rooms start about $179 a night and go up to a bit more than $300, according to Neville.

“There’s several different room types. We’ve got two rooms that have queen bunk beds. We’ve got one room that has two queens. We have several larger king rooms and then we have three suites. The suites are all oversized. Two of them are 1,200 square feet plus. All our rooms average about 400 square feet and up so we’re twice the average hotel room size,” he said.

Beyond the overnight experience, Hotel Revel guests will have access to great cocktails at Sugarman’s, a modern interpretation on the classic speakeasy. Guests can also dine at on-site restaurant Cast & Hook with fresh, locally sourced fare prepared by local Chef Stefon Rishel. Both are set to open later this year and will become an instant destination to dine and drink in Fort Worth.

Hotel Revel courtesy photo

For developer Neville, the project offers something that the Near Southside has been looking for as it has grown to be a unique urban village in Fort Worth.

“If you’re looking at a hotel development, It checks a lot of the boxes,” he said.

“You’re close to TCU, so you’ve got students. You’re close to the Medical District so you’ve got the medical use. There’s obviously an abundance of apartments in the area. You’ve got downtown, you’ve got jobs. Obviously the 50,000 people that work in the Medical District. You have everything. If you were doing a site selection for a hotel, that’s every single thing that you would want. Most projects,, you only get like two or three, we’ve got several,” he said.