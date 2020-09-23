72.1 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Nuts? Nope, Arlington business owner has the peanuts flying off the shelves
Nuts? Nope, Arlington business owner has the peanuts flying off the shelves

By FWBP Staff
Elite Status Nut Mix

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Miss flying? Enough people do that Qantas Airlines sold out a seven-hour “flight to nowhere” so passengers could have that airline experience during the pandemic.

What about airline nuts? And Arlington company is here to fill your need. You can sit at home in your easy chair pretending to be traveling to Paris or New Zealand eating some first-class airline nuts.

For decades United Airlines served their Premium Nut Mixes in First Class in ramekins.  And for the last two years, those tasty Premium Nut Mixes were produced by an Arlington woman-owned, family-run business, GNS Foods.

Then in March, when COVID-19 hit, the airline removed the nuts from all of its flights, saying they wanted to reduce contact between passengers and its flight staff.  As a result, GNS Foods has an excess of the nuts, more than 30,000 pounds. And United probably had some unhappy first-class passengers.

“Not only are we left with bags of mixes, we are also left with the raw ingredients and ingredient contracts from the suppliers,” says Kim Peacock, owner of GNS Foods. “We were asked to maintain United’s costs on their mixes for one year.  In order to do that, we had to sign raw ingredient contracts for one year.  Now we’re left with these contracts.  If nut prices rise, then you can sell the contract at a profit.  Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.  Nut prices fell, and the raw ingredient suppliers are looking to us to make up the difference!  The other question is, ‘Where to go with all of these nuts?”

Peacock says GNS Foods has no choice but to sell the nut mixes under the Elite Status Airline Nut Mixes at near cost prices in its retail store and online at www.GreatNuts.com.  The two mixes are: Elite Status Nut Mix (a blend of whole cashews and whole almonds) and Elite Status Hawaii Mix (whole cashews, whole almonds, and large whole macadamia nuts), which were served on flights to Hawaii.  They are packed in two-pound bags.  Orders at GreatNuts.com will ship via FedEx. They will not be served to you personally by a smiling, friendly flight attendant, however.

“This is a deal of a lifetime where specialty nuts are concerned,” said Peacock. “Scoop them up fast! Even though we have a lot of them, I foresee calls from retailers looking to buy by the pallet load.” 

GNS Foods, Inc. is a nut, snack, and candy processor.  The plant and its retail store, GreatNuts.com are located at 2109 E. Division St in Arlington, Texas since 1990.  GNS Foods roasts and seasons nuts, makes snack mixes, frosted nuts in nine flavors, divinity, nut logs, pralines, nut brittles and fudge.  Products are available in bulk, retail packaged and gift packaged.  GNS Foods is a certified woman-owned business.

