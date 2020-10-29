49.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Real Estate Pending home sales cool in September, down 2.2%
FeaturedReal EstateResidential

Pending home sales cool in September, down 2.2%

By AP News
NAR September 2020 Pending Home Sales

Other News

Sports

Pandemic alters No. 22 SMU’s prep for Navy’s triple option

AP News -
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer DALLAS (AP) — No. 22 SMU's preparation for Navy's triple-option running game is...
Read more
Sports

Interim no more: Stars offically name Bowness as coach

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Interim coach Rick Bowness is interim no more: The Dallas Stars have officially removed the temporary tag from...
Read more
Business

Exxon to cut 1,900 US jobs as oil industry struggles

AP News -
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S....
Read more
Commerical

AVOCA to open Fort Worth Stockyards location

FWBP Staff -
AVOCA Coffee Roaster is coming to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The artisanal coffee roastery, that opened on the...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The pending sales of existing homes fell 2.2% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the first monthly contraction of that figure in four months.

The report is the latest indicator that showed the housing market cooled in September after being strong throughout the summer. Sales of existing homes fell in September as well, NAR reported earlier this month, and the Commerce Department said sales of newly constructed homes fell in September, too.


Despite the modest decline, contract signings are still up 20.5% from a year earlier, the industry trade group said.

Three out of the four regions tracked by NAR saw monthly declines. Only the Northeast reported a month-over-month gain.

Three of four regional indices recorded decreases in contract activity on a month-over-month basis in September.

The Northeast PHSI grew 2.0% to 119.4 in September, a 27.7% increase from a year ago. In the Midwest, the index slid 3.2% to 120.5 last month, up 18.5% from September 2019.

Pending home sales in the South decreased 3.0% to an index of 150.1 in September, up 19.6% from September 2019. The index in the West fell 2.6% in September to 116.8, up 19.3% from a year ago.

Realtor.com®‘s Housing Market Recovery Index, which reveals metro areas where the market has recovered or even exceeded its previous January levels, showed the greatest recoveries as of October 10 were in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.; Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.; Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.; Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.; and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

Previous articleGolden Chick goes hot with Cholula partnership
Next articleUS economy grew at 33% rate in Q3 but recovery is incomplete

Latest News

Commerical

AVOCA to open Fort Worth Stockyards location

FWBP Staff -
AVOCA Coffee Roaster is coming to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The artisanal coffee roastery, that opened on the...
Read more
Commerical

Dalfen acquires industrial building in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Dalfen Industrial on Oct. 13 announced the closing of five last mile industrial buildings in major Texas markets: Mark IV Commerce Center...
Read more
Business

VanTrust building 75-acre logistics hub in South Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
VanTrust Real Estate LLC, a full-service commercial real estate development company, recently broke ground on a 75-acre Fort Worth Logistics Hub in...
Read more
Commerical

Camp Bow Wow acquires building in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff -
Acting on a lender's behalf, Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has sold a 10,000-square foot retail building in east Fort Worth to...
Read more
Real Estate

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices up 5.2% in August

AP News -
By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August — another sign that the...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101