PROOF brings historic property forward into Fort Worth’s future

A historic property undergoing redevelopment on West Vickery may have one of the best addresses possible: the intersection of Fort Worth’s past and future.

Few would argue that 2020 has been a challenging year for commercial real estate. But a recent transformation has redeveloped the former grocery distribution center into a project designed to house corporate headquarters, entertainment users, and flagship locations. Even as the project nears completion, it has shown that the right combination of elements can bring clients to the table no matter the meta economic challenges.

M2G Ventures, a North Texas-based real estate investment and development company that is involved in other high-profile projects including the $200 million redevelopment and exclusive retail partner of Mule Alley in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, as well as Bogart Dallas, North Quarter 35, The Foundry District, 710 South Main, OB MAC, and 2809 Shamrock, has transformed the 40,665-square foot building built in 1926 at 901 W. Vickery Blvd. into a mixed-use project.

The project, called PROOF, is 72% preleased, landing a corporate relocation, a boutique bowling concept, and one of the largest female-owned personal injury law firms in the country.

Built in 1926, PROOF’s first life began when Adkins-Polk Whole Grocers built it to serve the growing population of Fort Worth.

Now the building finds itself being transformed and redeveloped. The building itself is situated in an inviable location, at the northern end of the burgeoning Near Southside, within easy reach of Downtown Fort Worth; near the fast-developing South Main urban area as well as being near two interstates. .

As the city transformed through the years, so did the purpose of the building.

In 2010, the building was sold to Firestone & Robertson Distilling, signaling the true second life to the space. Within its walls, the famed TX Whiskey saw product lines snake around the building as the company’s first bourbon was released.

TXWHISKEY Port-Sherry Bottle Still FBIGFEED 2020-Direct Barrel 5

Now, the project has been redeveloped to house corporate headquarters, entertainment users, and flagship locations. The transformation of PROOF is about celebrating its history while embarking on a new era of Fort Worth, says Jessica Miller Essl, co-president of M2G Ventures

“We’re thrilled to end this year with a big accomplishment through the renovation of PROOF,” said Essl. “Our goal was to showcase the building’s 94 years of milestones while repurposing the design to create a modern-day mixed-use location. We’ve been able to exceed our expectations for this legacy asset and that’s a tall order.”

Throughout the renovation, M2G has made intentional and curated decisions to revive the deep history of the building by using modern touches to highlight key architectural details of its unique time capsule.

The interior is a combination of earth tones and textures of brick, wood, stone, and metal with lofty ceilings and wide-open windows connecting the interior to the exterior.

The exterior showcases prominent modern-day Brooklyn and mid-century Chicago styles of massive bricks, large original fire doors and expansive open air patio space.

Repurposed artifacts also serve as art and fixtures both in and outside to balance the history and modernity inviting visitors to once again use and love this one-of-a-kind space.

M2G acquired the building in October 2019 when Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. outgrew the location and opened a signature site in East Fort Worth at the former Glen Garden Country Club.

Signed tenants include Bowlounge, a retro-style bowling alley, occupying 15,000 square feet; Witherite Law Group, a personal injury firm, occupying 7,000 square feet; and recently announced Trinity Real Estate Investment Services (Trinity REIS) that will occupy 6,500 square feet

Bowlounge

Based on the high level of interest, M2G Ventures anticipates the remainder of the 12,000+ square feet of available space to fill up quickly as the new year approaches.

“We did some significant work on the building,” said Essi. “All of the utility systems are upgraded and it has a new roof on it. All of the windows on the west side of the building were restored, and put back to kind of their original glory.”

The second floor had not been touched since the 1950s. It now has new windows on all three sides and looks out on Downtown Fort Worth.

“Where Bowlounge sits, the part that faces Jarvis, that actually had to be completely rebuilt,” said Essi.

That included extending the slab and then enclosing the back of the building. M2G extended the sprinkler system into one portion of the building and added creature comforts like air conditioning.

“We kept all the beautiful bones of the building. So the original brick walls, Chicago-style brick walls, the fire doors are still there. The underside of the roof deck is a beautiful wood, and we wanted to maintain that,” said Essi.

Also remaining are elements like the barrel storage racks that will be part of Trinity Real Estate’s office space.

“What I really love about it is that when you walk through the building, it still feels like the original building,” said Essi. “It doesn’t feel like somebody’s just taken it and removed all of the cool parts about it. Really what’s left is all the things that everyone loves about it, and why we ultimately wanted to invest in the asset in the first place. So it’s turned out really, really pretty.”

The name of the building, PROOF, has several connotations, said Essi.

“One, you think of whiskey proof, alcohol proof. So we wanted to have that kind of follow-through with the name. The other was, one of our first tenants was Witherite Law Group, and you think about that, what are they trying to find? Proof,” she said.

The name is also a nod to M2G itself.

In 2020, the company’s high-profile projects include the $200 million redevelopment and exclusive retail partner of Mule Alley in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, as well as Bogart Dallas, North Quarter 35, The Foundry District, 710 South Main, OB MAC, and 2809 Shamrock, with more announced coming in Q1 2021, promises Essi.

“For us, we’re always trying to outdo ourselves, M2G just in general,” she said. “So here’s proof that we did that. That was a fun kind of name for the project that really went back to the original, went back to TX Whiskey, and there’s a nod to them, because we wanted to keep that.”

The signage on the building is not complete yet, but should be installed soon.

“We’re doing a really cool old historic sign that’ll hang off one of the original poles that was mounted there,” said Essi.

As for the remaining part of the building that hasn’t been leased, Essi believes it will be attractive to a diverse set of clientele.

“We’ve got about 12,000 feet left. I would say at least three of that, the upstairs space, what we’re calling the Eagle’s Nest, definitely will be an office tenant,” she said.

There is also space for a restaurant.

“We’re really wanting to find kind of the right fit with somebody … trying to come into the market, and maybe they haven’t been able to pick exactly which location they want to be in, the downtown, Near Southside, the Cultural District,” said Essi.

Neighbors to the building are eclectic to say the least.

Best Main Pickles just opened their retail location/museum and nearby is also longtime area resident, Stage West. Also in the area are longtime Fort Worth names Justin Boots and Dickies.

Stage West

“It’s becoming a really important street for Fort Worth, which I love, seeing that just kind of all coming together at the same time, where you have a lot of the kind of old history with Dickies and Justin, but then with Proof, you’re kind of extending that,” said Essi.