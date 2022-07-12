Renovations planned for Casa Manana, Reid Cabaret Theatre

The Reid Cabaret Theatre, which has become one of Casa Manana’s most popular attractions, will undergo an expansion this summer. It is part of two phases of makeovers in the works for Casa Manana, the 64-year-old entertainment venue at 3101 W Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

Seating at the Reid Cabaret will increase from 70 to 104. The renovation will also include a full kitchen to allow for a food option, along with a new bar and office space.

“The Reid Cabaret has shown to be a very popular feature for Casa Manana. Shows have sold out consistently and have proven the need for a larger capacity,” explained Casa Director of Marketing Monica Bermea.

PRIM Construction will be leading the expansion.

“We are excited to lead this project for Casa Manana and add to an already historic venue. It’s an honor to work on a building that means so much to this city and its cultural district,” said Trent Prim, Chief Operating Officer of PRIM Construction.

Designed by 97w Architects, The Reid Cabaret Theatre is housed in the original lobby of Casa, where it holds smaller shows and is available to rent for cocktail parties and events.

Casa plans to unveil the newly renovated Reid Cabaret Theatre Nov. 29-Dec. 17 with performances of “Christmas With Nat & Natalie,” a show spotlighting the music of Nat King Cole and his daughter Natalie.

In August the main Casa Dome will also undergo renovation with upgrades to the boxes and rows F-H of sections 2 and 3. As a result, patrons can expect more comfortable seats with small tables in between, and during Broadway productions, the benefit of table-side drink service.

Those areas are the premium seating positions under the dome, Bermea noted. The renovation will not, however, add more seating in the Dome, which has a capacity of 1,000.

“Casa Manana is very excited about the new changes. We have been listening and feel we are addressing the wants and needs of our community that has been so supportive,” Bermea said.

Both theatres will be closed during their respective renovations. However, the work has been slated to occur in between shows and will not affect the upcoming season.

Casa has also announced its 2022-23 Broadway and Children’s Theatre seasons.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Frank Kent Cadillac as our 2022-2023 presenting sponsor for Broadway and Happy State Bank as our 2022-2023 presenting sponsor for Children’s Theatre,” Casa President and Executive Director Wally Jones said. “As the theatre industry continues the long road to recovery, we are extremely grateful to our sponsors, patrons, and community for their continued support. Your generosity over the past two years has ensured we can withstand the pandemic.”

The Broadway season features My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 10-18, followed by the debut of Here You Come Again: How Dolly Saved My Life in 12 Easy Songs, Nov. 5-13.

Next will be the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Once, March 4-12, 2023. Then comes the Broadway classic Miss Saigon, June 3-11, 2023.

The popular Apprentice Shows Bat Boy: The Musical, Aug. 5-7, 2022 and A Man of No Importance Aug. 4-6, 2023 will bookend the season.

Broadway season subscribers are also invited to take part in the exclusive Reid Cabaret Theatre presale, which includes Christmas with Nat & Natalie, along with Unchain My Heart: The Music of Ray Charles, Feb. 7-18, 2023. Two additional shows will be announced later.

The 2022-2023 Children’s Theatre season gets underway with Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, Oct. 8-23. The holiday season will feature A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy, Nov. 25-Dec. 23, a different twist on the classic story. Next is a visit to everyone’s favorite pig Wilbur and the title character black widow spider in Charlotte’s Web, Feb. 4-19, 2023, followed by the comedy Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, March 25-April 9, 2023.

The season will conclude with Disney’sHigh School Musical, April 22-May 7, 2023.

Casa Manana season ticket packages start at $176 for Broadway or $80 for the Children’s Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online and through the box office at 817-332-2272 ext. 3. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Single tickets for the apprentice show Bat Boy: The Musical are on sale now. Individual tickets for Broadway will go on sale July 18 and Children’s Theatre on Aug. 2.