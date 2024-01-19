PRORODEO Tournament begins as FWSSR gallops into second weekend

The 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is galloping into its second weekend with another jolt of frigid temperatures but plenty of hot action as the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament gets underway at Dickies Arena. The tournament and the stock show conclude on Feb. 3.

With big crowds expected as the FWSSR rolls on, officials have asked visitors to keep in mind some important tips to minimize traffic and parking problems:

Police officers and traffic staff are ready and willing to assist. When traffic is heavy, their goal is to get visitors parked as easily and efficiently as possible.

Parking spaces at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena can fill up early on Saturdays and Sundays so visitors are urged to consider adjacent parking locations, including Farrington Field (enter on Trail Drive from University Drive or Lancaster) and University of North Texas Health Science Center (enter from Camp Bowie Boulevard).

Consider alternative routes to I-30 and Montgomery Ave. Suggested routes include: Camp Bowie (easy access to University of North Texas Health Science Center and Farrington Field); University south to Lancaster then either east to Farrington Field or west to University of North Texas Health Science Center; west on Lancaster from downtown provides easy access to Farrington Field.

Ride share offers convenient options. Drop off locations include: Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster; and Dickies Arena, 3596 Harley Ave.

Public Transportation: Consider parking in downtown locations and take the Dash.

However you get there and wherever you park, there will be lots to do at the Stock Show & Rodeo. Here are some weekend highlights, provided by FWSSR:

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Daily beginning Friday

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament begins Friday and runs through Feb. 3. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO Tournament and its $1 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension in Dickies Arena.

MUSTANG MAGIC – Friday and Saturday

Mustang Champions Freestyle, (Friday, 6 p.m.): Nine of the nation’s most popular trainers will compete in a thrilling performance. These talented men and women will showcase their horsemanship and showmanship skills during an evening that always provides excitement, thrills and surprises while showcasing the beauty, versatility and trainability of the American Mustang.

Mustang Magic Top Ten Finals, (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

The top 10 trainer/mustang duos from the Mustang Magic Classes will perform in this freestyle finals highlighting what the pairs have worked on in approximately 100 days of training. The once wild mustangs are now trusted partners to the horsemen and women competing with them. Competitors will be judged based on overall horsemanship and entertainment value.

SMOKEY ROBINSON – Auditorium Entertainment Series, Saturday

Legendary Motown artist and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Smokey Robinson will bring his classic voice to the stage Jan. 20. With hits such as his first solo Top 10 pop single Cruisin’ and his sensual ballad Being with You, his name is synonymous with Motown Records along with Berry Gordy Jr.

FAMILY FUN – All Weekend

There’s always plenty of fun for families at the stock show, including the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo, Children’s Barnyard, Milking Parlor, Carnival Midway and Mooseum Experience – not to mention cotton candy, funnel cakes, corn dogs and an array of other delicious treats.

LIVESTOCK SHOWS – Saturday and Sunday

4-H and FFA youth from across Texas will exhibit beef heifers, poultry and sheep at the stock show. Competition happens Saturday and Sunday.

RODEO SHOPPING – Daily

More than 200 vendors and concessionaires featuring everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the stock show. And don’t forget the food vendors.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE/THE CORKYARD – Thursday thru Saturday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard have before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there’s a $10 cover at the door.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the stock show. For $5, anyone 55 or older can take in all the sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

More information on stock show events as well as schedules and tickets is available on the FWSSR website.