Weather smiles on Stock Show & Rodeo as the legend enters final week

Perfect weather arrived just in time for the final week of the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the legendary event is rolling toward Saturday’s finale with a full slate of activities.

Here are some final week highlights, provided by FWSSR:

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY – Today

Today the stock show celebrates Military Appreciation Day. Active and retired members of the Armed Services and their immediate families received tickets to tonight’s PRORODEO Tournament, thanks to the generosity of the Brumley family (Rebecca, Jon, Lori and Jonny) of Fort Worth. A special rodeo ceremony will also honor first responders who came to the rescue of the victims of the Sandman Hotel explosion on Jan. 8.

TEXAS TECH DAY – Tuesday

Red Raider pride will be on full display during Tuesday night’s rodeo performance at Dickies Arena. Anyone wearing Texas Tech University (TTU) garb gets free general grounds admission. Students and faculty with a valid ID can buy a half-price rodeo ticket at the Dickies Arena box office.

LOTS OF HORSING AROUND – Monday through Wednesday

Today’s schedule features Barrel Racing at John Justin Arena. The Barrel Racing Timed Event Challenge is set for 5 p.m. today and the Pole Bending Timed Event Challenge will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Justin Arena. The Working Cow Horse Fence Challenge is on tap for Wednesday.

JUNIOR STEER MOVE IN – Tuesday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4-H and FFA Junior Steer exhibitors arriving from across Texas arrive at the stock show grounds for this week’s Junior Steer Show. Entrants represent 243 of the state’s 254 counties.

COOK CHILDREN’S DAY – Wednesday

Wednesday (Jan. 31) is Cook Children’s Day and half the proceeds of every rodeo ticket sold is donated to support the neonatal intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Hospital.

JUNIOR STEER SHOW – Thursday and Friday

One of the most anticipated moments of the stock show is the crowning of the Grand Champion Steer. The Junior Steer Show is scheduled for Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. in Will Rogers Coliseum. What’s informally referred to as champions drive typically occurs between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday when the Grand Champion Steer is selected.

MORE LIVESTOCK AT THE FOREFRONT – Monday through Friday

Hereford cattle show today. The Junior Barrow show is Wednesday and culminates Thursday with the naming of the Grand Champion Barrow.

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Daily

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament is in full swing nightly at Dickies Arena. With a $1.2 million payout and a fan-friendly format, the tournament brackets are completed on Tuesday, moving to the wild card round on Wednesday, semifinals on Thursday and Friday, and the championship finals on Saturday night.

CARNIVAL/MIDWAY AND PETTING ZOO – Daily

The stock show’s carnival/midway is second to none with gentle first-time rides for toddlers and more exciting attractions for older daredevils. The petting zoo has cuddly animals – lambs, chickens, llamas, tortoises, ducks and rabbits and even a heated lemur playland. Future rodeo champions can test their fledgling horsemanship on the always popular pony ride.

RODEO SHOPPING & GO TEXAN MARKETPLACE – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can be found at the stock show. Awesome food, too. Texas entrepreneurs offer a variety of goods from smoked meats to condiments to clothing can be found at the Go Texan Market.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE AND THE CORKYARD – Monday through Friday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard feature before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the stock show. For $5, anyone 55 or older can take in the sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

More information on stock show events as well as schedules and tickets can be found on the FWSSR website.