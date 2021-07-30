Texas Health Huguley adding four-story patient tower

Texas Health Huguley will soon undergo a $73 million expansion that will add more than 108,000 square feet to the hospital’s footprint.

This expansion will significantly increase the size of the hospital’s emergency department by adding a new four-story patient tower for enhanced intensive care, cardiac, surgical and other services.

“This is exactly what our community needs,” said President and CEO of Texas Health Huguley and the Southwest Region of AdventHealth Penny Johnson. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in the number of families moving south of Fort Worth. This expansion is another milestone in our longstanding commitment to provide the highest-quality health care in South Tarrant and Johnson County, so residents do not need to travel outside of our community for care.”

Texas Health Huguley, located in fast-growing south Fort Worth near equally fast-growing Burleson, has seen an increase in the number of patients needing emergency care. This expansion will increase capacity and the design will allow for patients to be cared for faster, improving the experience and efficiency of care in the emergency department.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 with a projected completion date of 2023.

Continuing a long-term partnership, the architect and contractor for the project will be The Beck Group.

Operated as a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and Adventist Health System, Texas Health Huguley believes that total health is achieved through a balance of physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being. Texas Health Huguley includes a 291-bed acute care hospital, a medical intensive care unit and a cardiovascular critical care unit, an accredited bone and joint center, an accredited chest pain center, behavioral health center, women’s services, an award-winning emergency department and both assessment and fitness centers.

The current six-story facility features a women’s center, family friendly features and convenient outpatient services.