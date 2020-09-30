The Fort Worth Business Press announces Top 100 2020 honorees

It’s been a year of unprecedented challenges. But to everything there is a season and now is the season to celebrate both the accomplishments of 2019 and the actions being taken to grapple with the challenges of 2020. In other words, it’s time for the 2020 Top 100 Awards.

The Fort Worth Business Press announces a group of business leaders who excelled in 2019 and continue to find success under the difficult, unexpected circumstances in 2020.

The Top 100 event will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the lush outdoor gardens of Joe T. Garcia’s, starting at 6 p.m. for networking. Dinner will begin between 6:30 -7 p.m. The venue is large and open so everyone can celebrate in a friendly, inviting, socially distant space.

“We have one of the best groups of top business leaders in Tarrant County this year,” said Richard Connor, owner and publisher of the Fort Worth Business Press. “They are all incredible folks and you’ll want to get to know them better. We have a venue where we can both social distance and have fun – Joe T’s. This will be a great night and a time to gather and celebrate – safely and in true Fort Worth fashion.”

Who are we honoring? Here are some of our honorees:

Bob Jameson, President/CEO of Visit Fort Worth: Business Advocate of the Year .

Jonathan Morris , Owner of Fort Worth Barber Shop, Hotel Dryce and recently announced as the host of a program on entrepreneurs on the Magnolia Network: Entrepreneur of the Year.



, Co-President/CEO of Standard Meat Company: Next Generation Award.



, Co-President/CEO of Standard Meat Company: Next Generation Award. Rosa Navejar , Owner of The Rios Group: Top Woman-Owned Business.



, Owner of The Rios Group: Top Woman-Owned Business. Laura Hilgart, CEO of The Women’s Center of Tarrant County: Nonprofit CEO of the Year.

Harriet Harral, Retired Director of Leadership Fort Worth: Legacy Award.

Ian MacLean, Owner of Highland Landscaping: Top Family Business.

Derrick Martin, Owner of Smoke-A-Holics BBQ: Small But Mighty Award.

More winners will be announced soon.



Celebrating the 2020 Top 100:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Joe T. Garcia’s outdoor patio

Tickets: Individual: $175

Table: $1,250

For more information:

https://fortworthbusiness.com/events/

Or contact Jan Simus at 817-763-5087 or

j.simus@jansimusevents.com